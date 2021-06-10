The proposed Bozeman city budget for next year keeps funding for the Streamline bus service steady from the year before, despite a request for additional money to cover expanded routes and service.
The budget proposes allocating $300,000 for Streamline, which is run by the Human Resources Development Council. HRDC requested $400,000 from the city as it prepares to increase route coverage and expand services on weekends.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said during a budget discussion at the city commission meeting Tuesday that commissioners allocated $300,000 to the service last year, too.
Bozeman’s allocation to Streamline in the yearly budget was $108,322 in fiscal year 2017, and increased up to $170,000 by fiscal year 2020 before almost doubling to $300,000, according to city data.
“The City increased its funding for Streamline significantly last year … and needed to balance other essential service needs while trying to keep a minimal impact on the Bozeman tax payers,” Mihelich said in an email.
Though the updated routes and expanded service comes with increased cost, Streamline transportation director, Sunshine Ross, said even keeping services steady is challenging as costs rise each year.
“If the investment in Streamline stays stagnant, it makes it more difficult to continue to operate at the basic level (nevermind) trying to increase frequency and add new routes or anything of that nature,” Ross said in an interview.
Streamline is working with other partners to increase funding they provide for the service, Ross said.
Montana State University students voted earlier this year to increase fees contributing to the service, which was approved by the Board of Regents in May. Ross said Streamline is working with MSU administrators and the county to increase funding.
If Streamline isn’t able to get the desired level of funding, Ross said there would be “tough choices,” including the possibility of reducing bus frequency, eliminating a route or other cuts.
“There are additional costs for the new and improved routes, particularly adding the fourth route. But also in this market we have to make sure that we’re paying our drivers competitive and livable wages,” Ross told commissioners.
“I’m asking that you consider Streamline’s funding requests to help offset some of the increased operating costs in the next fiscal year.”
The new routes are planned to begin in August and will be bidirectional rather than loops. The same routes will run on both Saturday and Sunday under the changes. One additional route intended to serve west Bozeman will connect Gallatin and Bozeman high schools with the Senior Center, the under-construction Public Safety Center and downtown.
Ross noted to commissioners that Streamline has a long-term goal of forming an urban transportation district, which requires voter approval and would increase the service’s potential funding sources.
Bozeman Commissioner Christopher Coburn said during Tuesday’s meeting that the city should put its money where its mouth is when it comes to funding public transportation.
“I think if we as a community are going to lean on Streamline to provide a service that we’re demanding, that we’re talking about, that we’re elevating, it might be a good idea for us to listen to what their needs are and fund of them at a level that’s going to allow them to continue to meet, if not exceed, our expectations in the service they’re providing,” Coburn said.
