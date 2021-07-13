One of the oldest industrial areas in Bozeman cleared an early hurdle to redevelopment this week.
The Zoning Commission on Monday unanimously approved a change in zoning for the Stockyard property near Story Mill Park to allow for mixed use development with an emphasis on residential buildings and community business district use.
The matter is set to come before the City Commission in early August.
The Bozeman Stockyard property is bisected by East Griffin Drive and is bordered to the north by the under-construction Bridger View development. The owners of the property, Christine and Kevin Huyser, have been considering redevelopment options in recent years.
The Stockyard Café closed in 2017, and the Bozeman Stockyards stopped operating at the location after nearly seven decades in 2005.
There are no firm plans for the property, but an early concept document submitted to the city shows plans for residential units and some mixed-use buildings on a portion of the property.
Rob Pertzborn, an architect with Intrinsik Architecture working on the project, said during Monday’s meeting that the owners would like to keep some of the site intact.
“Obviously, the owners here have held onto this property as long as they have because they really appreciate the history and the funkiness of it, and we are hoping to use as much of that as we can,” Pertzborn said.
The old Stockyard Café is in the future right-of-way for a roadway, Pertzborn said, so it will not be able to remain in its location.
Christine Huyser, who bought the land in the early 2000s, told the Chronicle last week that she is hoping to preserve the character of the property while also building something that will be valuable for the community.
The area was originally rezoned over a decade ago in preparation for a massive proposed development that also included what is now Story Mill Park, a former mobile home court.
That project fell through amid the Great Recession in 2008, and a portion of the land was eventually acquired to build Story Mill Park and the Bridger View development, which started construction this spring.
Ryan Krueger, also with Intrinsik Architecture, said developers would work to connect trails in the area with those around Story Mill and in Bridger View.
Krueger said the zoning is more appropriate for the land adjacent to the park and nearby residential areas.
“The zoning that we’re requesting is ultimately more in line with a little bit more of a cohesive and more infill development pattern here, in this location,” Krueger said.
