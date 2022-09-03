Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn gives a tour of one police department conference room in the new Public Safety Center on Aug. 23, 2022.
A sign direct visitors towards the first municipal courtroom at the new Public Safety Center on Aug. 23, 2022.
The second floor of the new Public Safety Center is pictured here on Aug. 23, 2022.
Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn gives a tour of the new Public Safety Center on Aug. 23, 2022.
Sunlight illuminates the wall of buttons used to operated the doors in the fire truck bay at the new Public Safety Center on Aug. 23, 2022.
Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn gives a of the evidence room in the new Public Safety Center on Aug. 23, 2022.
The Bozeman Fire Department logo is emblazoned on a wall at the new Public Safety Center on Aug. 23, 2022.
The community room of the new Public Safety Center is pictured here on Aug. 23, 2022.
An illuminated City of Bozeman sign sits in a courtroom at the new Public Safety Center on Aug. 23, 2022.
The move began on Monday. By Friday most departments were already settling into the Bozeman Public Safety Center on North Rouse Avenue.
It’s the new home for the Bozeman Police Department, Fire Station 1, Municipal Courts, Prosecution and Victim Services.
Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn said Thursday that the move went as well as it could.
The city is planning to hold an open house and ribbon cutting for the building on Sept. 16, but most services will be available to the public on Tuesday.
The police department and fire department are already operating out of the center.
Municipal courts will open to the public on Tuesday, Winn said. The main lobby will as well.
Construction on the center began about two years ago and was completed at the end of August. The contractor is still on site working on last minute things, Winn said.
Supply chain delays held up shipment of some equipment, Winn said, like electronics for the doors. In the meantime, the city set up workarounds.
Winn said last week that of the 50 doors in the building, they picked 12 to have electronic key card access and created old-fashioned physical keys for the others.
Staff have been giving positive feedback, Winn said.
"It's a long time coming," Winn said. "The police officers especially feel like they have a police station that was built to be a police station, and not a converted high school."
The Bozeman Police Department fully moved in on Wednesday and is now fully operating out of the Public Safety Center.
The move for the department of went well, said Chief Jim Veltkamp.
“I dare say it went much quicker and better than we anticipated,” he said.
It will probably take a week or so to get fully unpacked and organized, and for the officers and civilian employees to get used to the new department, he said.
However, moving over the evidence from the Law and Justice Center will likely take months, Veltkamp said.
The Bozeman Fire Department fully moved over to the center and began taking calls out of the new First Station 1 on Thursday, said Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo.
The fire department had been preparing for its move out of its old location at 34 N. Rouse Ave. for weeks, Waldo said. That building in downtown Bozeman has housed the fire station since 1965.
“We left a lot of history there,” Waldo said.
Waldo said there’s much needed space for the department and he’s looking forward to health and safety improvements for firefighters.
The new Fire Station 1 has ample room — especially compared to its smaller, previous location — and he said there are a number of safety improvements for fire fighters.
Some safety improvements include a place for fire fighters to clean equipment and uniforms properly, which can help prevent tracking harmful contaminates into the rest of the department.
“We’re still unpacking as we speak and figuring everything out,” Waldo said. “But it’s going great. It’s a great facility and we’re happy to be here.”
Nora Shelly contributed to this story.
