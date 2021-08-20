State assessments show higher-than-expected increase in Bozeman property values By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Aug 20, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A new house is constructed in west Bozeman on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save State assessments show a higher-than-expected increase in taxable property value in Bozeman.The city put together its budget, passed in June, based on estimated taxable values, as the state does not release its biannual assessment numbers until after the city’s budget year begins, Finance Director Kristin Donald said.In the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, which started July 1, the city estimated a 10.6% increase in taxable value. However, official taxable values issued by the state Department of Revenue showed a nearly 20% increase for Bozeman. The bump, which is partially due to a $5.2 million increase from new construction, means the value of a mill went from $143,099 to $155,353. But, state law limits the city to only capturing revenue from new construction and half of the inflation for increases in appraised values, Donald said, so the number of mills the city can levy decreased.The median taxable value of a home from the new assessments is $417,720, according to city documents. The tax values for a home are different than the market value.For a person who owns a home with $417,720 in taxable value and a median sized lot and water use, their city tax bill this year this year will be $2,648.56 which includes general property taxes and assessments for things like parks and trails or streets. A home valued at the same level in 2020 would have had a city tax bill of $2,667.88.The city budget originally called for a total tax increase of about $53 for the owner of a median-priced home with a median-sized lot and water use, which the city had calculated as $364,000.Donald noted that that number will look different for homeowners with larger lots or differently-valued homes.The city’s $158.3 million budget passed in June includes $32.8 million in capital spending, largely taken up by water and sewer infrastructure projects. The budget also includes a $1 million increase in funding to the police department and raises and benefit increases for most city staff.The budget was bolstered by $12 million the city was allocated through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and includes increased funding for the Streamline bus service and money for studies to look into way the city could expand mental and behavioral health services.Commissioners will vote on the adjusted mill levies at their meeting Tuesday. Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. 