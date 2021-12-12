Staffing woes hinder Bozeman city government By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Dec 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Finance Clerk Jessica Parks answers phone calls at the Bozeman City Finance Department on Friday at City Hall. Five of the 15 positions in the department are open right now. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Lead Utility Billing Clerk Terri Marsh works at her desk in the Bozeman City Finance Department on Friday at City Hall. Five of the 15 positions in the department are open right now. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Branson Gerst, a utility and billing clerk, closes the door to the Bozeman City Finance Department for the day on Friday at City Hall. Five of the 15 positions in the department are open right now, so the office has had to limit its public office hours to Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Signs outside the Bozeman City Finance Department office let people know they are operating on limited hours, Friday at City Hall. Five of the 15 positions in the department are open right now. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save While weird hours and long wait times might make it clear when a restaurant in Bozeman is struggling with staff, worker vacancies in other industries might not be as immediately visible to the general public.But someone trying to pay an overdue parking ticket in person at city hall will probably notice understaffing there.The number of vacancies forced the city to temporarily shorten walk-in hours in the finance department starting on Monday, Dec. 6. Worker shortages have hit across the country, but Bozeman employers have reported that the region’s seemingly ever-intensifying housing market is pushing workers out and making it hard to fill vacant positions.“We’re still struggling with staffing levels. We’re not unlike any major employer in our region” City Manager Jeff Mihelich said this week. “We’re all struggling to both retain and recruit employees.”Over the past year, Mihelich said the city has averaged a vacancy rate of 12%. Mihelich said it’s cyclical: At times, some departments might have full rosters after making a few hires, while others have a higher number of empty desks.“It feels like we’re constantly chasing it,” Mihelich said.Cassandra Tozer, Bozeman’s human resources director, said there are openings across the board in the city, though it’s hitting harder in roles at the lower end of the pay scale.According to the city, the highest rate of vacancies in city departments is in finance, where five of 15 positions are open. In parks, recreation and forestry, eight of 55 positions are open, and in public works, 21 of 132 positions are open.Understaffing is having an impact on the city’s work.Bozeman is without a permanent public works director and a city engineer, Mihelich said, which is hampering projects like studying whether dedicated “bicycle boulevards” could work for the city and another looking into code changes to provide additional protections for wetlands.Over the summer, the city struggled to fill roles in the parks and recreation department, which forced reduced hours at Bogert Pool and the Swim Center as there weren’t enough lifeguards to operate the pools safely for some of the time.In other departments, some work just can’t be put on hold, forcing fewer employees to do the same amount of work.In finance, Mihelich said the city cut the office’s public hours because remaining staff had to keep up with the behind-the-scenes work, like paying the city’s bills.“You can imagine what it’s like when you have 100% of the work and 50% of the staff,” Mihelich said. “Something’s got to give after a while.”Both recruitment and retention are causing problems. Mihelich said the area’s high cost of living is pushing some employees to leave. According to the Gallatin Association of Realtors, the median price of a single-family home in October was $749,000. The median price for a condo or townhome in October was $534,000.Housing is also an issue for Gallatin County employees.County Administrator Jim Doar said they are also dealing with some staffing issues, mostly in departments that are traditionally hard to staff, like the detention center and emergency dispatch. In the dispatch center, 11 of the 22 positions are open.The county adjusted its pay scales for some positions earlier this year, but Doar said it’s too early to know what the impact will be.“It’s just never going to keep pace with the cost of housing in Bozeman,” Doar said.Mihelich said the city already works with property management companies to connect them with new hires who are moving to the city in hopes of getting them into a place sooner.A handful of new employees, though, have resorted to bringing along their trailers or campers to serve as a temporary home when they get to the city.Long term, Miehlich said he is considering whether the city should lease a few rental units for a year and allow new employees to live in them for a time when they start with the city.Another factor impacting retention for the city is low unemployment rates — 1.5% in Gallatin County in October — and a labor market that leaves a lot of opportunity for people to change jobs.The labor market is strong for employees, Mihelich noted, with job perks and benefits being offered in the private sector that he has “never seen before.”To keep up, the city has plans to give out retention payments to employees and add in signing payments for new hires, Mihelich said.“Some of that is keeping up with the private sector, some of it is rewarding employees for their hard work and the third part of it is really just trying to keep them here,” Mihelich said.Those payments are coming from payroll savings due to the high number of vacancies, Mihelich said.Apart from considering hiring payments, Tozer said the city is also offering fully remote options for some positions and trying to beef up advertising on the city’s open roles. Some of those tactics have been successful, Tozer said.“It’s not all doom and gloom, that’s for sure,” Tozer said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jeff Mihelich Employee Work Worker Housing Market Labor Market Payment Jim Doar Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Crime and Courts Fight over death penalty brewing in West Yellowstone murder case 1 hr ago City Staffing woes hinder Bozeman city government 1 hr ago News Ice climbers flock to Hyalite Canyon for clinics at the 25th annual Bozeman Ice Festival 6 hrs ago Environment Officials release final grazing management plan for the east side of Paradise Valley 10 hrs ago Business Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners Dec 10, 2021 City Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition Dec 10, 2021 What to read next Crime and Courts Fight over death penalty brewing in West Yellowstone murder case City Staffing woes hinder Bozeman city government News Ice climbers flock to Hyalite Canyon for clinics at the 25th annual Bozeman Ice Festival Environment Officials release final grazing management plan for the east side of Paradise Valley Business Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners City Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section City preparing for next steps with Fowler extension project Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Superintendent Elsie Arntzen should make the responsible choice: Resign. Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Modernizing how we manage our local national forest Posted: Dec. 11, 2021 Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 County zoning commission to consider 500-acre resort development in Big Sky Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Latest Local People in business for Dec. 12, 2021 1 hr ago City preparing for next steps with Fowler extension project 1 hr ago Fight over death penalty brewing in West Yellowstone murder case 1 hr ago Staffing woes hinder Bozeman city government 1 hr ago