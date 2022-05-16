Some employees with the city of Bozeman are set to receive a significant pay bump.
As staffing shortages that took hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the housing crisis persist, the city is raising the starting wage for non-union-represented positions and summer short-term workers from $15 an hour to $21 an hour and offering signing bonuses.
The city announced the pay bump on Monday, along with a career fair it is holding with Gallatin County on Thursday, May 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in city hall.
The city is hiring for positions in parks & recreation, aquatics, forestry, streets and human resources at the career fair.
There are 113 vacancies at the city overall, city spokesperson Dani Hess said, and 69 of those are short-term or part-time positions.
Hess said the city is trying to fill 40 seasonal positions for the summer season.
The wage increase is impacting 78 positions immediately, Hess said, and represents a 30% increase to the city’s budget for short-term and part-time salary costs.
“Which is much needed in order for the city to be a competitive employer leading into the summer,” Hess said in an email.
The fair and pay increase is one of a few attempts the city is making to try to attract employees. Like many employers in town, the city has struggled to attract new employees and retain existing workers as housing costs have skyrocketed.
Labor market forces with low unemployment rates have also given many more opportunities to change jobs.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said in December the city averaged a vacancy rate of 12% over the previous year in a range of different departments.
The city has periodically restricted hours at some of its offices (including current restrictions to walk-in hours at the community development office) and has cut back in other places.
Last summer, the city struggled to fill roles in the parks and recreation department, which forced reduced hours at Bogert Pool and the Swim Center as there weren’t enough lifeguards to operate the pools safely for some of the time.
The city has also planned to use the payroll savings from all the vacant positions to give retention payments to existing employees and signing payments to newer hires, Mihelich said in December.
The wage increase goes into effect May 24. Part-time employees are being offered a $500 signing bonus and full-time positions a $1,000 bonus.
