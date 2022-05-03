A proposed 115-acre development in northwest Bozeman got through its first checkpoint in the city’s annexation and zoning process this week.
The Silo development is proposed for a swath of land northwest of East Valley Center Road and Davis Lane. If annexed into the city, the developers are proposing the land be zoned residential-emphasis mixed use, or REMU, which would allow for primarily residential use with some commercial buildings allowed.
The Community Development advisory board voted 3-2 to recommend approval for the proposed zoning on Monday. The city commission is scheduled to consider the annexation and zoning at its May 24 meeting.
Developer Rob Lateiner with Virga Capital said during the board meeting that the parcel’s location near the under-construction Billings Clinic campus on the other side of Davis Lane presents an opportunity to build a walkable neighborhood near a major employer.
“We are not trying to build a Black Bull or a Triple Tree,” Lateiner said. “Our goal is to develop this land responsibly by striving to achieve real density where possible while creating a desirable neighborhood.”
Tyler Steinway, an architect with Intrinsik Architecture, said they are proposing REMU zoning because it allows for flexibility to build a variety of housing types.
The REMU zoning designation allows for a wide range of housing and commercial development, Community Development Manager Chris Saunders said, but puts an emphasis on housing, per its name.
Any commercial development is limited to 30% of the total square footage of the development, Saunders said, and there are additional limits to the size of commercial buildings that can be built.
Theoretically, anything from an ice cream shop up to a hotel could be built on the property, Saunders said, but the restrictions mean things like big box stores would not be permitted.
Two of the board members said the flexibility of the REMU zoning gave them pause.
“I don’t like the lack of predictability that REMU gives us with such a large piece of property,” said board member Nicole Olmstead, who voted against the zoning.
Commissioner Jennifer Madgic, who voted for the proposal, said zoning the entire 115 acres REMU is a “double-edged sword.”
“If it’s in the hands of a good designer and good planners that could be an excellent product,” Madgic said.
Lateiner said they are still in the preliminary planning stage, but that they expect about 85 acres of the total parcel would be able to be developed.
