The first splash pad in the city of Bozeman is planned to be built this year in Story Mill Park.

The city announced the project last month. According to a press release, the splash pad is planned to be built near the restrooms in the northeast Bozeman park, which includes a playground, gardens and a pavilion.

Addi Jadin, the city’s park planning and development manager, said on Monday that a splash pad was included in the original vision for the park, but was put off due to budgetary constraints.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

