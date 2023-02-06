The first splash pad in the city of Bozeman is planned to be built this year in Story Mill Park.
The city announced the project last month. According to a press release, the splash pad is planned to be built near the restrooms in the northeast Bozeman park, which includes a playground, gardens and a pavilion.
Addi Jadin, the city’s park planning and development manager, said on Monday that a splash pad was included in the original vision for the park, but was put off due to budgetary constraints.
The park opened in 2019, after years of planning and construction. It is on land that was formerly a mobile home park, which was cleared out by a developer who had plans to build a large commercial and residential development on the property.
The developer went bankrupt and the land sat empty until the park project began on a portion of the land.
The Trust for Public Land helped fund the park’s creation, and are chipping in $155,000 toward the splash pad costs. The city is expecting to pay the remaining $350,000 of the costs, though Jadin said the project has yet to be bid.
Melissa Dulin, the director of philanthropy for the Trust for Public Land, said on Monday that a donor gave $180,000 for the project, $155,000 for construction costs and the remaining for staffing costs. The donor, who asked to remain anonymous, helped fund other features in the park.
Dulin said the splash pad was an idea that came up when the group was gathering public input on the park plan before it was built.
“There was always this hope of completing it in a future phase,” Dulin said.
The city plans to start construction on the project in the spring and finish by the fall, according to the press release.
It will be the first splash pad in Bozeman. Jadin said the water is planned to come from the treated municipal water supply.
According to the press release, the splash pad is planned to be modeled after a Montana river scene, with “sun-bleached trees and reed water sprayers, similar to what residents may see at the edges of Quake Lake, the Madison or the East Gallatin River.”
Kids will be able to control the flow of the jets and bubblers. The project also includes a “beaver den shade feature” nearby and a mural on the restroom building. Jadin said the mural is part of the city’s 1% for art initiative, which began in 2020 and requires that 1% of the budget for certain capital projects go toward including public art in the design.
“Its not your typical splash pad, just like the rest of the features at Story Mill,” Dulin said.
