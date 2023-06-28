Izabella Roullier and her family have driven from Spokane to Bozeman to sell fireworks for the past 20 years.
Roullier, who works for her family-run business 406 Wholesale Fireworks off of Huffine Lane, said her parents — who are both teachers — use the fireworks stand to make income during the summer break.
“This is how we afford to live,” Rouiller said.
But this year in Bozeman, the Fourth of July may look a little different: Fireworks are banned in city limits.
The Bozeman City Commission voted to ban the sale and discharge of fireworks within city limits and around county enclaves — areas wholly surrounded by city limits — on May 2.
According to the city of Bozeman website, anyone selling or lighting off fireworks will have their fireworks taken and can be subject to a misdemeanor or a $500 fine, or both.
Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo said the city’s decision was due to the density of Bozeman.
“We have people with pets, PTSD and small children all over Bozeman,” he said.
Beyond fire danger, the decision factored in noise complaints and debris that lighting off fireworks entails.
Waldo and other firefighters and law enforcement will be on the streets of Bozeman to educate and enforce the ordinance during the holiday.
Within town, the city will hold a fireworks show on the Fourth of July, starting at 10 p.m. at the Bozeman Softball Complex. Outside of city limits, fireworks can be lit off.
But even with the wetter summer, Fire Chief of the Hyalite Rural Fire District Brian Nickolay warned about the dangers.
“Those fireworks can be unpredictable on where they are going to shoot or where they are going to go,” Nickolay said during a wildfire preparedness meeting Wednesday. “Have some kind of controlled measure, a garden hose or a shovel, to try to capture fire quickly as it starts.”
Fireworks start an average of 19,500 fires in the country annually, with more than a quarter reported on the Fourth of July alone, according to a report from the National Fire Protection Association.
The city ban does not include handheld sparklers.
Rouiller’s stand is on Huffine Lane, right outside of city limits.
“There’s a battle selling fireworks but there’s a safe way to do it,” Rouiller said. “Especially with such a wet spring. Also, a lot of our fireworks are so easy to clean up.”
Safety is an important element of the family business, Rouiller said.
Even before the ban, 406 Wholesale Fireworks would take out larger items and explain how to properly light them. A sign with regulations for proper firework lighting is posted on the front of the business.
Crazy Peak Fireworks, also located off of Huffine, has run for the past eight years. Dylan Cowell, a member of the family that runs the stand, said there have always been restrictions, this year is just stricter.
He doesn’t believe the ban is hurting business though.
“People like to light off fireworks anyways,” Cowell said. “They can’t catch everyone.”
TNT Fireworks stand is taking the ban harder. Not only is business slowing, employee Kyra Oliverson said, but it is making it more difficult for people to celebrate the holiday. Although she understands the reasoning, fires seem avoidable to her with proper precautions.
“Fireworks are such a symbolic thing,” Oliverson said. “They are to represent the bombs that exploded in the air and I think that’s part of why fireworks are so central to this holiday.”
Isabel Hicks contributed reporting to this story.
