Developers plan to tear down a single-family home near the Montana State University campus and put a multi-unit development in its place.
The project is slated for the southwest corner of South 8th Avenue and Alderson Street, right across from Irving Elementary School and blocks from MSU. The high-visibility spot is zoned R-4, residential high density use, and is bordered to the west by an alleyway.
The developers have proposed building a three-story, five-unit apartment building on the nearly 10,000 square foot lot. Bozeman city planner Lynn Hyde said the development plans include no requests for variances or deviations from city codes.
Project Manager Joshua Allen with Bozeman-based CP Build said they view the lot as underused, and would like to have the project contribute to the surrounding neighborhood.
“We like the fact that we can do an infill project and do something that’s a little more niche and small, and that’s kind of the fun part,” Allen said. “It’s fun to be able to add something new to these older neighborhoods.”
Project documents indicate the building will cover about 9,820-square-feet and stand 43 feet tall. The project narrative states that there are three 2-bedroom units, one 3-bedroom unit and one studio unit proposed for the site.
There are eight proposed parking spots within garages and six additional on-street spots.
The project narrative includes information on the building’s design, noting that the architecture is intended to represent “its time and place while being responsive to its context ‘within a potential historic district.’”
Allen said they hope to start construction in late May and wrap it up by the end of the year or in early 2023. Allen said the project has been a “balancing act” to make it fit in with existing development.
“It’s also rewarding to be able to be in an older part of town,” Allen said.
