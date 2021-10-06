Small infill development planned for northwest Bozeman By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A small infill development in northwest Bozeman is in the pipeline.The Annie phase 4 major subdivision consists of 3.24 acres on the north side of Durston Road near North 25th Avenue. Bozeman city commissioners approved the subdivision’s preliminary plat on Tuesday, which was to subdivide the land into 20 lots: 16 townhouse lots, two multi-household lots, one single-family household lot and one open space lot.The property is zoned R-3, which is residential, medium density. “So this project will be providing an infill project, will be providing additional density with those townhouse and multi-household units in an area that’s generally dominated by single-household detached units,” city planner Jacob Miller said.Miller said the development will provide about eight units per acre, depending on how it is configured.Partially in response to citizen comment, the developer agreed to install a pedestrian light at the intersection of Durston Road and North 25th Avenue, Miller said. The property borders single-family homes to the north and some multi-family buildings to the east. Rogers Way will be continued to North 25th Avenue to provide access to the property.The developer is providing cash-in-lieu of parkland for the project.Several city commissioners praised the development for providing housing types different from just a single-family home.Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said townhomes are more efficient because they use land more efficiently.“We’ve done a good job in this community of building single-family residences and apartments, but not so much the other kinds of housing types that really offer a better way for folks, particularly first time homebuyers, to get their foot in the door,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said. “It uses land more conservatively, there are efficiencies and shared walls and so forth. So, that kind of development is not only good overall for our community but it’s good, potentially for the climate.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Infill Commissioner Building Industry Bozeman Jennifer Madgic Townhouse Jacob Miller Project Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Sushi restaurant to open in west Bozeman 2 hrs ago News Teepee installation planned in Bozeman for Indigenous Peoples Day 3 hrs ago State Second lawsuit challenges Montana's vaccine discrimination law 3 hrs ago News Building burns near Four Corners on Wednesday afternoon 7 hrs ago Health Montana State University researchers study how viruses from bats infect humans 20 hrs ago State 9th Circuit asks MT if federal agencies are liable for on-duty assaults Oct 5, 2021 What to read next Business Sushi restaurant to open in west Bozeman News Teepee installation planned in Bozeman for Indigenous Peoples Day State Second lawsuit challenges Montana's vaccine discrimination law News Building burns near Four Corners on Wednesday afternoon Health Montana State University researchers study how viruses from bats infect humans State 9th Circuit asks MT if federal agencies are liable for on-duty assaults Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Gallatin County 911 center, nonprofit offer reward for registering AEDs Posted: 6 p.m. Sushi restaurant to open in west Bozeman Posted: 5:45 p.m. Teepee installation planned in Bozeman for Indigenous Peoples Day Posted: 5:15 p.m. FWP getting multiple calls per day about bear activity in Bozeman Posted: Oct. 2, 2021 Experience comes in different forms for Bozeman city commission candidates Posted: Oct. 1, 2021