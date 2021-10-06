Support Local Journalism


A small infill development in northwest Bozeman is in the pipeline.

The Annie phase 4 major subdivision consists of 3.24 acres on the north side of Durston Road near North 25th Avenue. Bozeman city commissioners approved the subdivision’s preliminary plat on Tuesday, which was to subdivide the land into 20 lots: 16 townhouse lots, two multi-household lots, one single-family household lot and one open space lot.

The property is zoned R-3, which is residential, medium density.

“So this project will be providing an infill project, will be providing additional density with those townhouse and multi-household units in an area that’s generally dominated by single-household detached units,” city planner Jacob Miller said.

Miller said the development will provide about eight units per acre, depending on how it is configured.

Partially in response to citizen comment, the developer agreed to install a pedestrian light at the intersection of Durston Road and North 25th Avenue, Miller said.

The property borders single-family homes to the north and some multi-family buildings to the east. Rogers Way will be continued to North 25th Avenue to provide access to the property.

The developer is providing cash-in-lieu of parkland for the project.

Several city commissioners praised the development for providing housing types different from just a single-family home.

Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said townhomes are more efficient because they use land more efficiently.

“We’ve done a good job in this community of building single-family residences and apartments, but not so much the other kinds of housing types that really offer a better way for folks, particularly first time homebuyers, to get their foot in the door,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said. “It uses land more conservatively, there are efficiencies and shared walls and so forth. So, that kind of development is not only good overall for our community but it’s good, potentially for the climate.”

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

