City commissioners this week approved the annexation and rezoning of a small parcel of land off South Third Avenue that is planned to become a multi-family home development.
The land, at 2303 South Third Ave., is south of the Museum of the Rockies, near Overbrook Drive and Westridge Drive. It contains a single-family home that is over a century old and several other buildings. Commissioners in December approved changing the future land use map in the city’s growth policy to correct a mistake in the map that had identified the land as public rather than private.
Commissioners this week approved the zoning to be R-3, medium density residential zoning, which allows for the development of buildings with between one and five residences.
The developers are proposing to construct 11 residences with 44 parking spaces.
Though several residents of neighboring condos spoke during public comment with concerns about the height of the proposed development and potential parking and traffic issues, city commissioners unanimously approved the annexation and zoning.
Though the zoning is a change, several commissioners said they feel the zoning fits in with the city’s growth and climate plans by providing a denser development near commercial areas.
“R-3 is 100% compatible with R-1. I also feel that R-4 and R-5 is compatible next to R-1,” Commissioner Christopher Coburn said. “And if we want to reach our housing, climate and growth goals, we’re going to need to get really comfortable with that truth that these are compatible uses of land.”
Several commissioners also pointed to the property’s location near Montana State University and said the zoning designation made sense for that area.
“This is infill,” Mayor Cyndy Andrus said. “It does add to our housing stock and it is a very efficient use of this piece of property.”
The developer’s representative during the meeting, architect Cole Robertson, said they also considered applying for R-5, residential mixed-use high density zoning, but settled on R-3 as a more balanced approach.
Robertson said they are trying to provide homes to help with the city’s housing crisis.
“We are thinking about the missing middle on his project,” Roberston said. “We think that we can get close to that.”
Robertson also said his goal is to leave a stand of trees on the property untouched.
“I think we have room,” Robertson said.
