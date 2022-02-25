A proposal to build affordable housing on the site of a fire station in downtown Bozeman is pushing the city to consider a small change to its permit parking policy.
The transportation citizen advisory board this week voted in favor of a recommended change to the parking permit policy that would allow the city to issue some permits in its surface lots downtown to help affordable housing projects meet their minimum parking requirements.
“One of the limiters of providing affordable housing in our community can be, believe it or not, parking,” City Manager Jeff Mihelich said during the board’s meeting.
Mike Veselik, an economic development specialist with the city, said during the board meeting that the suggested policy comes from the proposals submitted for the Fire Station No. 1 property. That site is up for sale, as the fire station is scheduled to move into the under-construction Public Safety Center this year.
The city is required to get a certain amount of the property’s appraised value back from the sale, and has the sale factored into the public safety center’s budget, but is giving particular consideration to proposed bids that include affordable housing.
However, assistant city manager Chuck Winn said earlier this month that the proposals submitted showed how difficult it is to build affordable housing, so the city is proposing to add two incentives to sweeten the deal for a potential buyer: Providing parking spots in a city lot and $1.6 million in tax increment subsidy reimbursement funds.
Both measures are scheduled to be considered by the city commission at its March 8 meeting.
If approved, the policy would apply to the city’s surface lots downtown in the North Willson, Black and Rouse lots.
The city is limited by policy to only give out permits up to 50% of the available spots in the lot, but the proposed change would allow the city to issue permits for up to 75% of the spots, as long as any permits over that 50% mark are associated with the minimum parking requirements for an affordable housing project.
“If we can help a development provide their parking to meet their code-based requirements, we want to try to facilitate that and do that if they’re going to bring affordable housing online,” Veselik said during the meeting.
Transportation advisory board members were supportive of the proposed policy change. Board Chair Kelly Pohl said she hopes this is a step in a larger conversation about the role of parking in affordable housing.
“If we want affordable housing, we’re going to have to think about parking as a piece of that equation,” Pohl said.