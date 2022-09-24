Developers of a chunk of land in the far southwest reaches of Bozeman have submitted site plans to the city.
The Buffalo Run development is off Fowler Lane, west of South 31st Avenue near the Meadow Creek subdivision.
When the 20-acre property was going through the annexation and zoning process last spring, nearby residents raised concerns with the proposed density for the development and showed up in numbers to city meetings to push back against the development.
Though developers originally proposed R-5, residential mixed-use high density zoning, they eventually went with R-4, or residential high-density zoning, which allows for slightly less intense development.
In the 18 months since the property was annexed and zoned, developer Derek Williams said they took input from the city and residents to come up with the site plans.
According to development documents, the proposed site plans are for 237 homes in multi-unit buildings: seven apartment buildings with 22 to 30 units each, eight row houses with 2 to 5 units each and 14 duplexes.
Plans include shared lots and private garages with 465 off-street spaces and 89 on-street spaces. The plans also call for expanding Meadow Creek Park by two acres by adding a basketball court, a fenced dog park, field, trails and landscaping.
Williams said they are also planning to build a clubhouse for residents.
“We just think it’s going to make for a nice little community here on the south side of Bozeman,” Williams said.
Danielle Garber, a planner with the city, said since the development is just a site plan — and not a subdivision — it is going through an administrative review process. The site plans are scheduled to be in front of the Community Development Board at its Oct. 17 meeting, Garber said.
The board will be acting in its role as the “Design Review Board,” and will be able to provide comments on the design.
The public notice period for the plans opened Wednesday and ends Oct. 6, but Garber said comments will also be taken at the board meeting. The interim community development director has until Oct. 20 to issue a decision on the site plans.
Development documents state that the applicant is proposing to extend Kurk Drive to the west to meet Fowler Lane, and to improve Fowler to meet city street standards.
Williams said they are getting pricing estimates from contractors now and do not have one on board yet, so there is no established timeline for development. Depending on city approval and weather, Williams said the earliest he expects work could start would likely be in February.
At this point, Williams said he expects the units will be for rent, but he noted that could change.
“It’s a growing part of town … there are a lot of other projects going on in this area,” Williams said. “It’s in the path of growth, it’s a nice side of town and (there are) just a lot of reasons that we think it’s going to be a great project.”
