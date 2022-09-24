Buffalo Run, Fowler Development, South Bozeman
Dead grass is tangled in the fence surrounding a new 20-acre development called Buffalo Run on April 21, 2021, at the end of Kurk Drive.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Developers of a chunk of land in the far southwest reaches of Bozeman have submitted site plans to the city.

The Buffalo Run development is off Fowler Lane, west of South 31st Avenue near the Meadow Creek subdivision.

When the 20-acre property was going through the annexation and zoning process last spring, nearby residents raised concerns with the proposed density for the development and showed up in numbers to city meetings to push back against the development.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

