Site planning for downtown Bozeman development underway By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Nov 21, 2021 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle The overall site plan for a massive development in Bozeman that could bring hundreds of new residential units and tens of thousands of square feet of retail, restaurant and office space to the downtown area is working its way through the city.The North Central Master Site plan lays out what developers HomeBase Partners, a prominent Bozeman development firm, wants to do with over 4 acres bordered by West Villard and West Lamme streets, and North Grand and North Tracy avenues.The plan involves nine buildings on four blocks with a five to seven year construction timeline in a highly visible area of the city. HomeBase developer Andy Holloran, who was also behind the Black Olive building and other prominent Bozeman developments, said he focuses his work largely in the downtown area because he believes building up and redeveloping existing areas is preferable to sprawl.“North Central has been years in the making with acquiring land and we’re so fortunate that we were able to assemble these five acres,” Holloran said while sitting in his new office space at West Lamme and North Willson Avenue, in the middle of the North Central area. “It’s allowed us to really put a cohesive plan together, that can share parking, can really share open space. So the sum of the parts becomes so much greater as a whole.”The public comment period for the plan opened this week and is open until Dec. 3. The buildings themselves go through separate site plan reviews.Site plans for some buildings in the district have already been submitted.Site plans for some buildings in the district have already been submitted. The Ives, at the corner of Willson and Villard, is proposing 99 apartments, but has yet to receive approval.The site plan for the Henry, which is proposing 44 for-sale condos, received approval. Holloran said construction on the Henry should begin this spring. They are also planning work for the Ives to start around the same time, pending approval.Another building, an addition to the One 11 building on Lamme and Willson Avenue, is already under construction. That building, called One 11 2.0, is planned to have 67 residential units and connect to the existing One 11 building with structured parking.Holloran said they have plans to bring office space and a hotel to the remaining portions of the development, but will reassess if the market changes.“We continue to believe that housing of all types will be in demand, both for rent and for sale, different sizes, different price points,” Holloran said. Buy Now The Medical Arts Center is one of the buildings that will be torn down and replaced under the HomeBase Partners new site plan for the four blocks between West Villard, West Lamme, North Grand and North Tracy. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle There are several existing buildings in the area. Holloran said they have signed lease extensions with tenants in the Medical Arts Building, so nothing will happen there until about 2025.An apartment building on Willson and Lamme will remain, but the vacant building to the east, Mountain View Care Center, will be demolished.HomeBase is also proposing to demolish the old Deaconess Hospital building, though that has yet to gain city approval.Holloran said they spent time trying to find a way to repurpose the building, but determined it was not feasible.HomeBase met with nearby neighbors to hear what they would want to see in a development in the area, Holloran said, and heard that people wanted “permeable blocks.”So, instead of buildings designed to take up the entire frontage of a block, requiring people to walk to the next intersection to get around the building, the idea is to have passages or alleyways between buildings so people can walk in through the development, rather than around it.“They want to see public art. They want to see public art. They want to see it completely pedestrian focused, not just to residents and tenants, but neighbors and visitors they could come stroll through the North Central district," Holloran said.Reno Walsh, the president of the North East Neighborhood Association, said they are encouraging residents to comment on the plan through providing information on their neighborhood website.As with other developments, Walsh said they are concerned about what impacts construction will have on neighbors."It's hard enough for our community to deal with the development, right, that's difficult because the neighborhood is changing so fast and this is a big change," Walsh said. "Let's at least be considerate during the construction process." Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Tags Andy Holloran Construction Building Industry Plan Website Homebase Partners Apartment North Central Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. 