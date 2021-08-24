editor's pick Site near Billings Clinic could be developed for housing By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Aug 24, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A potential residential development near the under-construction Billings Clinic is in the city’s planning process, adding to growing development in the northern part of Bozeman.The 17-acre site is near I-90 and sits at the northeast corner of Davis Lane and Westlake Road. It neighbors the Billings Clinic site and an adjacent residential property.During a Zoning Commission meeting Monday, a representative for the project said they haven’t gotten very far on planning for the project but expect it to be residential. “Housing is what it’s going to be,” said Matt Ekstrom with Morrison-Maierle. “We haven’t figured out is it condos, are we going to put lots in here, how does the road work, so there’s a lot of visioning to go on at this point.”Zoning Commission members voted to approve the annexation of the property into the city and rezoning it for residential development Monday. It is set to come before the city commission in September.The application was to establish the site as R-5 zoning, which is a residential, mixed-use, high density designation.Community Development Manager Chris Saunders said Tuesday that there have been no site plans submitted to the city for the project. Ekstrom said they are focusing on getting through the annexation and zoning process.“There’s a lot of unknowns at this point,” Ekstrom said Tuesday.Saunders said during the meeting that there are no buildings on the property, which is surrounded by a mix of zoning designations, including the clinic site and agricultural land. “There’s some significant development happening in this area already,” Saunders said.Including the 58-acre clinic project, which is expected to open in 2022, that area of Bozeman is changing quickly. Another healthcare-focused 8-acre development east of the clinic campus is in the works.Saunders said while there are no firm plans for a traffic light at Davis Lane and Valley Center Road, one will “almost inevitably” go in at some point.During public comment, the owner of a property next to the site raised concerns about the pressures development there would bring to the area, including traffic impacts.Zoning Commission member Mark Genito said he was sympathetic to the neighbor’s concerns, but said he is in support of high density development “where we can find places to put it.”“It’s always difficult trying to find these places for high density because it’s usually not going to please everybody,” Genito said.Commission member Christopher Scott echoed Genito and said he’d like to see city staff work to ensure bike and pedestrian improvements are made in the area when development happens.Scott listed the site’s proximity to Billings Clinic as a benefit.“It provides needed housing near existing, as well as future employers here that will be in close proximity that people could actually probably walk to their employer,” Scott said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christopher Scott Mark Genito Chris Saunders Building Industry Sociology Work Highway Billings Clinic Matt Ekstrom Development Proximity Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Bozeman outdoor gear company expands headquarters 7 hrs ago Education Bozeman School Board moves forward with superintendent search 7 hrs ago Education Masks to be required in Bozeman schools 13 hrs ago Environment Fishing restrictions lifted on most Montana rivers Aug 23, 2021 City No surprises in study showing dire state of Gallatin County housing Aug 23, 2021 State Commission seeks suggestions for new U.S. House district maps Aug 23, 2021 What to read next Business Bozeman outdoor gear company expands headquarters Education Bozeman School Board moves forward with superintendent search Education Masks to be required in Bozeman schools Environment Fishing restrictions lifted on most Montana rivers City No surprises in study showing dire state of Gallatin County housing State Commission seeks suggestions for new U.S. House district maps Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman School Board moves forward with superintendent search Posted: 4:15 p.m. No surprises in study showing dire state of Gallatin County housing Posted: Aug. 23, 2021 Letter to the editor: Bozeman Health not supporting its local nursing staff Posted: Aug. 22, 2021 Clubs, Sunday, August 22, 2021 Posted: Aug. 22, 2021 People in business for Aug. 22, 2021 Posted: Aug. 22, 2021