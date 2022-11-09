The effort to gather thousands of signatures to support forming an urban transportation district for the Streamline bus service in Bozeman is over.
HRDC volunteers did their last day of signature gathering during the elections Tuesday, with 22 volunteers spread out at all the polling stations in the proposed district, which includes Bozeman, Belgrade and Four Corners.
The bid to form an urban transportation district stems from Bozeman tipping over 50,000 in population in the 2020 census. That means the city is considered a metropolitan area, and also means federal transportation money can’t be distributed to a nonprofit like HRDC anymore, but has to be allocated to a government agency.
The urban transportation district would be able to receive the federal transportation money and keep the Streamline bus service intact.
The matter has to be approved by voters, and in order to get on the ballot, 20% of registered voters in the proposed district area have to sign a petition.
Sunshine Ross, transportation director for HRDC, said their goal was around 25,000 signatures, which gives them a comfortable margin since some signatures are likely to be invalidated.
For months, volunteers in yellow shirts have been at events, outside grocery stores and the library and knocking on doors to gather signatures for the petition.
Ross said she thinks they are close to hitting the 25,000 goal, but noted they are still finalizing all the gathered signatures to get them ready to submit to the county elections office for certification.
Ross said they plan to submit the petition in the next few weeks, and will be able to share the total number of signatures gathered then.
“We are pretty optimistically confident that it will be certified and that we gathered enough signatures,” Ross said.
Once HRDC submits the petitions, the county has 30 days to certify the signatures. Then, there will be a public hearing in front of the county commission.
If all goes to plan, the question would appear on the ballot during the May 2023 elections. A simple majority vote would be needed for the district to be formed.
Ross said if the question is added to the ballot, they will work on educating voters on the issue over the next few months.
“The work is not done yet because we have to get people to vote in May,” Ross said.
