The effort to gather thousands of signatures to support forming an urban transportation district for the Streamline bus service in Bozeman is over.

HRDC volunteers did their last day of signature gathering during the elections Tuesday, with 22 volunteers spread out at all the polling stations in the proposed district, which includes Bozeman, Belgrade and Four Corners.

The bid to form an urban transportation district stems from Bozeman tipping over 50,000 in population in the 2020 census. That means the city is considered a metropolitan area, and also means federal transportation money can’t be distributed to a nonprofit like HRDC anymore, but has to be allocated to a government agency.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

