The Sourdough Canyon Trail reopened Tuesday after a month-long closure, but it is again scheduled for a short closure next week.

The trail is scheduled to be closed Tuesday, Nov. 16, through Thursday, Nov. 18, to allow crews to haul remaining timber that was cut as part of the Sourdough fuels reduction work. The project has been years in the making and involves mature forest thinning and hand crew work in 300 acres of city-owned land near the Sourdough intake.

From mid-October until Tuesday, crews were flying timber via helicopter over the trail to a processing area for it to then be hauled out of the forest. About 100 acres were treated with the removal of large diameter trees, making up about 25% of the city’s land in the area.

Though the trail reopened, helicopters were still doing work on the west side of the canyon, but not over the trail itself.

According to the city, an anticipated 70 truckloads of timber will be removed during the closure. Crews will also work to demobilize equipment and do some rehabilitation work on the trail.

Work on the city’s project and the larger work being done by the Custer Gallatin National Forest is far from over. The Forest Service is refocusing its work to the Moser Ridge area after treating about 25 acres around Bozeman Creek.

City officials said Monday slash left over from the helicopter work will be piled up next operating season. Crews will also cut small diameter fuels in the project area to pile it for future burning.Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

