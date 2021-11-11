Short closure on Sourdough Trail planned for next week By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sourdough Canyon Trail reopened Tuesday after a month-long closure, but it is again scheduled for a short closure next week.The trail is scheduled to be closed Tuesday, Nov. 16, through Thursday, Nov. 18, to allow crews to haul remaining timber that was cut as part of the Sourdough fuels reduction work. The project has been years in the making and involves mature forest thinning and hand crew work in 300 acres of city-owned land near the Sourdough intake.From mid-October until Tuesday, crews were flying timber via helicopter over the trail to a processing area for it to then be hauled out of the forest. About 100 acres were treated with the removal of large diameter trees, making up about 25% of the city’s land in the area.Though the trail reopened, helicopters were still doing work on the west side of the canyon, but not over the trail itself. According to the city, an anticipated 70 truckloads of timber will be removed during the closure. Crews will also work to demobilize equipment and do some rehabilitation work on the trail.Work on the city’s project and the larger work being done by the Custer Gallatin National Forest is far from over. The Forest Service is refocusing its work to the Moser Ridge area after treating about 25 acres around Bozeman Creek.City officials said Monday slash left over from the helicopter work will be piled up next operating season. Crews will also cut small diameter fuels in the project area to pile it for future burning.Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Work Trail Geology Crew Helicopter Thinning Forest Fuel Timber Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment New approach aims to offer holistic picture of Montana's snowpack 1 hr ago Montana State University 'A great day to be a Bobcat:' Montana Sate University hosts grand opening for Romney Hall 1 hr ago Politics Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State 2 hrs ago News Work underway for Bozeman's Christmas Stroll 3 hrs ago City 183-unit development planned for west Bozeman 3 hrs ago News 'Something that had to be earned:' Bozeman marks Veterans Day with ceremony Nov 11, 2021 What to read next Environment New approach aims to offer holistic picture of Montana's snowpack Montana State University 'A great day to be a Bobcat:' Montana Sate University hosts grand opening for Romney Hall Politics Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State News Work underway for Bozeman's Christmas Stroll City 183-unit development planned for west Bozeman News 'Something that had to be earned:' Bozeman marks Veterans Day with ceremony Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Work underway for Bozeman's Christmas Stroll Posted: 4:30 p.m. 183-unit development planned for west Bozeman Posted: 4:30 p.m. Membership of new Bozeman advisory boards taking shape Posted: Nov. 11, 2021 Annexing county 'islands' again on Bozeman agenda Posted: Nov. 10, 2021 Montana State University off-campus center approved by student senate Posted: Nov. 10, 2021 Latest Local New approach aims to offer holistic picture of Montana's snowpack 1 hr ago Bozeman's volleyball season ends with loss to Missoula Sentinel 1 hr ago Another virus death reported in Gallatin County; cases back on the rise 2 hrs ago Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State 2 hrs ago