Seeking solutions: Ballot levy attempts to address Bozeman's biggest challenge

The future of how to fund affordable housing in Bozeman is at stake in the elections next month.
The city is asking voters to approve a seven mill levy that would be used for Bozeman’s housing efforts. If the commission votes to levy seven mills annually for the next ten years, the fund would garner $9.5 million. That money is not earmarked for anything specific at this point, but several city officials said they would support using it to bring affordable housing projects out of the ground.
Though you’d be hard pressed to find someone in Bozeman who disagrees that housing is the city’s biggest issue, the ballot question is drawing detractors who argue that the tax would put a further burden on homeowners and say the city should find money for housing elsewhere in its budget.
Part of the opposition, too, is that many are fed up with ballot questions asking to raise their property taxes to fund another city initiative. There are three city questions on the ballot, which would cost the median homeowner about $60 annually, in addition to a county ballot question to fund a new Law and Justice Center.
But developers, city officials and advocates say having a reliable local source of funding for housing is a crucial piece of the fight against the housing crisis.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich noted that developers have no reason to try to build affordable housing in a market where seemingly any home can sell for prices out of reach for the vast majority of Bozeman residents.
“Private developers and builders can sell expensive homes all day long … so why would they provide affordable housing?” Mihelich said. “There really is no incentive. But what we can use — if the levy passes — is to say to developers, ‘What would it take for you to take some of your expensive market rate housing and sell it at an affordable rate?’”
Why a ballot question?
Securing a reliable funding source for community housing has been on the city’s lengthy to-do list for years.
The city’s community housing efforts are part of the general fund, which is the city budget’s largest at $38.7 million in expenditures and includes things like the library and police and fire departments.
“I’ve referred to it as the mosh pit,” Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said. “Everything bumps up against each other in this fund, and our most difficult decisions happen within the general fund.”
The implication is that the funding the community housing fund received in this year’s budget out of the general fund — 5 mills and a revenue of $721,495 — might not always be possible.
Compounding this is that the city this year lost a reliable funding source: For the past three years the fund has been the recipient of cash-in-lieu money from the city’s inclusionary zoning policy, which required developers to sell a portion of homes at an affordable levy or pay money to the city instead.
Cash-in-lieu payments to the city totaled about $500,000 a year and were used to fund things like the preservation of affordable units at the Boulevard Apartments and Darlinton Manor and the affordable housing project behind Lowe’s.
“If we had inclusionary zoning, and we had that revenue, I think we'd be fine,” Mihelich said. “But now we have to figure out a way to provide a different source of revenue.”
Cunningham, who pushed for the mill levy to be placed on this year’s ballot, said it is one of the city’s few options. Often, Cunningham said people will come to him and suggest other ways the city could fund affordable housing.
The state has beaten the city to the punch on most of them.
“They say tax the developers. We cannot tax the developers. They say put a cap on rental costs. We cannot do that. Tax luxury homes or second homes at a greater rate. We can not do that,” Cunningham said. “So the quiver that we have is virtually empty from a funding point of view because largely they have been prohibited.”
Scope of the problem
Everyone agrees housing is a major problem in need of immediate solutions.
The inability of the region's housing supply to keep up with crushing demand is the driving force behind the housing crisis. About 4,000 units are needed in Bozeman alone based on current household and job distribution, according to a regional housing study from the One Valley Community Foundation.
The study also shows how much cash is needed to make homes affordable. For a new, two-bedroom rental in a 30-unit building, there's a difference of $23,333 between how much it costs to build the unit and a reasonably affordable rent ($1,650 per month for those making 80% of area median income).
That is the capital gap, or the amount of community investment or assistance to bridge the difference between building costs and what sale or rental price is needed to make housing affordable. For a townhome, the capital gap is $99,800; and for a single-family home the gap is $460,300.
Mihelich said the general goal of the levy would be to buy down market rate housing to make it affordable and to provide as much flexibility as possible to developers to build affordable housing.
Some people critical of the ballot levy point out that when the median price of a home in Gallatin County is soaring over $700,000, how could about $1 million a year possibly make a difference for the entire city?
But several affordable housing developers said even a small amount of money from a local government can make all the difference.
“Oftentimes, we're just on the razor's edge of financial feasibility,” said developer Steve Dymoke, who worked on the Larkspur, Arrowleaf and Perennial apartment projects, all of which received city investment.
The city granted $500,000 for the Arrowleaf and Perennial Park apartments behind Lowe’s on Tschache Lane. The city investment helped leverage $50 million in funding for that project, Dymoke said.
“It's a small amount compared to the total cost, but it's the amount of funding that made it work and made it feasible,” Dymoke said. “So it's the last money in, but it's really important.”
Some federal funding also requires matching commitments from local governments, according to Heather Grenier, with the Human Resources Development Council.
An analysis by HRDC, which is a sample proposal of what the funds could be used for over the next five years, contends that the money from the levy could be used to access $230 million in private, federal and state investments, most significantly low income housing tax credits.
According to the HRDC analysis, Grenier said that the nonprofit predicts that over five years, a seven mill levy would help bring 900 homes out of the ground and impact over 5,000 people.
Developer Geoff Anderson, who received city funding for the 9Ten apartments to be built near North Seventh Avenue and sold largely at affordable rates, said the low income housing tax credit program scores projects with local involvement higher.
“Just the leveraging capacity of that is far greater than a million (dollars),” Anderson said.
Criticism
Some in the community are wary of the ballot levy.
“I think it’s untimely,” said Emily Talago, who is a candidate for city commission. “People are already feeling the squeeze that they may be displaced from their own homes. To ask them to increase their cost of living to provide affordable housing to others ... it’s just untimely.”
Talago said she thinks the initiative is a hard sell to voters. In canvassing for her own campaign, Talago said she’s getting the sense that a portion of voters who are not supporting the ballot measure are doing so because of its broad potential uses.
“I think right now people really want to see concrete projects,” Talago said.
That was also part of the reasoning why the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce decided not to endorse the ballot levy, president Daryl Schliem said.
But Kevin Thane, who serves on the city’s Community Affordable Housing Advisory Board, said the potential for broad possibilities for the funds is an advantage.
“The fact that the funds are not specifically earmarked for a given project or particular situation makes the fund much more useful than it might be otherwise, because it allows the city to pivot and say at this point in time the funds are best placed here or there,” Thane said.
Some also feel a sense of fatigue when it comes to property taxes.
The affordable housing mill levy is just one of three city questions that will be on the ballot — the other two are for funding the relocation of fire station #2 and repairs to parks and recreation facilities.
The affordable housing levy would cost $33.67 annually for the owner of a home with a taxable value of $364,000. Altogether, the city’s three ballot items would cost that homeowner $58.88.
Mayoral candidate Brian LaMeres, who worked in the city’s finance department, said he thinks the city could find the money that the levy would generate elsewhere in the budget.
“It can be just as reliable as the commission wants it to be,” LaMeres said.
Best use
With the allocation of the potential levy money open, several commissioners and city officials said they would want to use the money to increase the city's affordable housing supply.
Commissioner Christopher Coburn said he would lean toward using the fund to lower the cost to build or maintain affordable housing over prioritizing things like down payment assistance.
“It would be more about getting the actual supply side up,” Coburn said.
Randy Carpenter, a community planner who works for FutureWest and helped put together the regional housing study with the One Valley Community Foundation, said one way to address the housing crisis is to reform the city code to encourage more housing, like allowing for multi-family units in single-family zoning districts.
But, Carpenter said, more is needed.
“That alone isn't going to do it. It’s just not. So much of what we are building is really super expensive homes and condos,” Carpenter said. “The market is not getting it done alone, and therefore the other fundamental way to approach this is through subsidizing homes whether for ownership or for rent.”
Others have pointed toward more immediate uses for the potential money, including for a year-round shelter in Bozeman.
The HRDC analysis also calls for additional support for 4,000 people through emergency programs, support services, homebuyer education and down-payment assistance.
Talago said she’d like to see the city take a more bottom-up approach rather than top down, like smaller grants to individual homeowners to keep them in their homes as they age, and potentially to convert part of it to a second unit to add density.
Joey Morrison, who is running for the two-year commission seat, echoed Talago, suggesting the funds could be used for things like incentivizing people to convert a spare bedroom or part of their house into a rental.
Morrison, who is 26, noted many young people he talks to support the levy, but not very enthusiastically.
“It just kind of feels like it's not a solution, but it's a step in the right direction in a way,” Morrison said.
Crises demand change
Most people, including those who are wary of the levy itself, agree with its goals. The city is in a severe housing crisis, and action is needed.
When compared to the scale of the city’s housing crisis, $9.5 million over 10 years may seem like a “drop in the bucket,” but City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said the levy is just one piece of the city’s work on affordable housing, which also includes an overhaul of the unified development code and the city’s development approval process.
“It’s clear we need to do something,” Madgic said.
Commissioners who spoke to the Chronicle for this story said they are sympathetic to concerns from residents about property taxes — Madgic said she herself has experienced ever-burdensome property taxes, and heard much of the same message while talking about the ballot question at the senior center this week.
Carpenter, with FutureWest, said the property tax argument is an easy one to make.
“The other (argument) is ‘Look, I scrimped and saved until I could afford a house.’ Well so did I, and I bought my house for $130,000 in 2004,” Carpenter said. “If you think today's situation is in any way comparable to that then I don't know what to say.”
If the levy doesn’t pass on Nov. 2, city commissioners say housing will remain a city priority, albeit one that will be difficult to fund.
“What we do know is that community housing will continue to be a crisis in our community,” Coburn said. “If the housing mill levy doesn't pass then we're sort of back to the position we're in now.”
