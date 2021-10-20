Second water main breaks this week in Bozeman By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 20, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now From left, Greg Schweieter and Adam Manlick help guide Mike Romeo as he uses a backhoe to remove dirt around a broken section of a water main on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the intersection of South 7th Avenue and West Curtiss Street. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now From left, Greg Schweieter, Adam Manlick and Nick Pericich help guide Mike Romeo as he uses a backhoe to remove dirt around a broken section of a water main on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the intersection of South 7th Avenue and West Curtiss Street. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now City water and sewer operator Mike Romeo as he uses a backhoe to remove dirt around a broken section of a water main on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the intersection of South 7th Avenue and West Curtiss Street. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now South 7th Avenue is closed between West Curtiss and West Koch Streets on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, while city water and sewer operators fix a water main break. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Silt from a water main break accumulates in the gutter at the intersection of South 7th Avenue and West Curtiss Street on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Mike Romeo uses a backhoe to lower a concrete retaining barrier around a broken water main at the intersection of South 7th Avenue and West Curtiss Street on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The concrete barrier prevents dirt from caving in on workers as they remove and replace the broken section. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A second water main break hit the city this week, this time taking out water at eight homes near Cooper Park Wednesday morning.City crews responded to a water main break that was reported at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of South Seventh Avenue and Curtiss Street. One resident who woke up to what sounded like rushing water in his pipes said he saw water bubbling out of the pavement.“The thing in the morning that was most surprising or unexpected was to look out and see water standing in the street,” said Dale Martin, who lives near the corner of Seventh and Curtiss. John Alston, water and sewer operations superintendent for the city, said crews arrived at about 7 a.m. to start repairs, which were completed by early afternoon. There was a slit in a pipe that had to be replaced with a new section of pipe, Alston said. Buy Now Water and sewer operator Adam Manlick clears dirt and debris away from a broken section of a water main so it can be removed and replaced on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Water sprays out from a long crack in a water main at the intersection of South 7th Avenue and West Curtiss Street on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle It was the second water main break in the city this week — on Monday, a water line break occurred at the corner of North Seventh Avenue and Lamme Street.It took crews until Tuesday afternoon to repair the break, which took out water to three homes and the Domino’s Pizza.The two leaks are unrelated, Alston said, though both pipes that caused issues are exceptionally old. The pipe on North Seventh was placed there in 1919, and the pipe on South Seventh is from 1904.The city has about 17 or 18 miles of pipe that is over 100 years old, Alston said, but the city’s rate of water main breaks is well below the national standard.The city’s gravity-fed system is more gentle on its pipes.“We’ve dug up a lot of older main that’s just been in great condition,” Alston said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Alston Water Main Pipe Thermohydraulics City Resident Superintendent Bozeman Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Logging in full swing for city and Forest Service timber projects south of Bozeman 2 hrs ago Education Anderson School plans to bring the Halloween frights with scary movie drive-in 3 hrs ago County Gallatin Valley tourism district budget tops $1.2 million 3 hrs ago City Second water main breaks this week in Bozeman 4 hrs ago State Attorney general appeals injunction halting new abortion laws 4 hrs ago City City approves rezoning for proposed housing project on county land in Bozeman 7 hrs ago What to read next Environment Logging in full swing for city and Forest Service timber projects south of Bozeman Education Anderson School plans to bring the Halloween frights with scary movie drive-in County Gallatin Valley tourism district budget tops $1.2 million City Second water main breaks this week in Bozeman State Attorney general appeals injunction halting new abortion laws City City approves rezoning for proposed housing project on county land in Bozeman Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section City approves rezoning for proposed housing project on county land in Bozeman Posted: 1:15 p.m. Bozeman warming center scheduled to open Nov. 1 Posted: Oct. 19, 2021 Water main break on N. Seventh repaired Posted: Oct. 19, 2021 Fundraising hurdle passed for Peets Hill land, but deal not closed Posted: Oct. 18, 2021 Bozeman Police conduct reviews of September arrest, but findings not yet public Posted: Oct. 18, 2021