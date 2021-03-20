The city hopes to have a decision on who its next police chief will be next week.
The three finalists for the job answered questions at a public meeting Thursday night on social issues, leadership styles and policing policies. Interim Chief Jim Veltkamp, Eric Paulson and Jim Baumstark emphasized building community trust and responding to the demands of those calling for policing standards to change.
Finalists were asked pointed questions about social issues and what changes they think need to be made after nationwide protests this past summer against racism and police violence.
Baumstark and Veltkamp discussed a community responder model, where officers bring non-officer professionals to calls for people experiencing mental health crises.
“One of the biggest things that I think the police department needs to look at is taking some of the duties that the police department has never been designed to do, for example mental health issues ... we take crisis intervention training and we take training on how to deal with people in stress,” Baumstark said. “But ... we’re not trained to deal with the root issue of mental illness, we just deal with the symptoms.”
Veltkamp said more transparency is needed in the department.
Paulson advocated for increased community relationship building several times during the meeting, saying it could help build trust and legitimacy in policing.
“We can’t stick our head in the sand on race and sex and religion,” Paulson said. “We need to address these things because they exist in all of our communities, and it exists here in Bozeman. So it starts with having those candid conversations, building relationships that is built on trust, communication and teamwork.”
The candidates were asked how they would work to attract and retain candidates in a way that emphasizes diversity, equity and inclusion. Veltkamp, a more than 20-year veteran of the department, said it comes down to finding the best officers and supporting them while they’re on the job.
“We have to be looking in the right places for the right people,” Veltkamp said. “Yet make sure we’re not being discriminatory in where we’re looking.”
The three were also asked how they would work to build relationships with residents.
Veltkamp said the department needs to use a broad range of methods.
“Everybody has a different way they want to be engaged,” Veltkamp said. “We need to make sure that we are meeting people where they want to meet us and how they want to meet us.”
The candidates were asked to answer survey questions after the meeting. City spokesperson Melody Mileur said the city will consider feedback and do additional background checks and research for the candidates.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich has the final call on the hire.
