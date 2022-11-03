Traffic Lights
Traffic passes through the intersection at South 19th Avenue and West Main Street on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Bozeman is hoping the same tune with a different name might find favor in Helena during the 2023 Montana Legislature.

In a resolution affirming its priority issues at the statehouse next year, the city again included a suggested proposal for a local option sales tax that would allow the city to implement sales taxes on certain items, with the goal of cooling down property tax increases and funding infrastructure projects.

Calling it “Make Cents for Montana,” the city’s document outlining its legislative priorities includes support for giving municipalities the option to implement a sales tax on items targeted to tourist spending, like outdoor guiding services, alcohol, hotel bookings and restaurant meals.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

