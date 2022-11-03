Bozeman is hoping the same tune with a different name might find favor in Helena during the 2023 Montana Legislature.
In a resolution affirming its priority issues at the statehouse next year, the city again included a suggested proposal for a local option sales tax that would allow the city to implement sales taxes on certain items, with the goal of cooling down property tax increases and funding infrastructure projects.
Calling it “Make Cents for Montana,” the city’s document outlining its legislative priorities includes support for giving municipalities the option to implement a sales tax on items targeted to tourist spending, like outdoor guiding services, alcohol, hotel bookings and restaurant meals.
The city has tried to get local option sales taxes to find traction in the Legislature during previous sessions to no success.
“Local option sales tax hasn’t gotten us anywhere,” said Mike Veselik, the city’s economic development program manager, during a commission meeting. “The key focus on this being that this tax ought to be targeted at tourists … it should include some property tax relief for residents here in Bozeman but it should also allow us to make investments into our future.”
Supporting workforce housing policies, clean energy initiatives and maintaining local control are also on the city’s priority list, which was approved by commissioners on Tuesday.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said during the meeting that local control is at risk at the state level.
“When I look at the Montana state constitution, I see the fastest growing section being denied powers of local governments. I think it’s absurd, I think it’s un-American,” Cunningham said.
During 2021, the Legislature passed a bill to ban inclusionary zoning, which was used by Bozeman and the city of Whitefish to require a certain level of affordable housing in new developments, or cash in lieu.
The priorities document states that the city would support legislation that would require a two-thirds majority vote for legislation that would add to the list of powers denied to local governments.
Supporting workforce housing is another one of the city’s big priorities. The document included sample legislation like a revolving loan fund for workforce housing and expanding low income housing tax credits.
Commissioners also added a few issues to the city’s priority list. Commissioner Jennifer Madgic suggested adding a section focusing on road safety, like proposals to allow for municipal control of signals and speed limits on roads in the city that are controlled by the Montana Department of Transportation.
MDT controls some routes in Bozeman, including Main Street and North 19th Avenue.
Madgic also mentioned pushing for allowing red light cameras — which were outlawed by the state in 2009 when Bozeman was trying to implement a program.
The Legislature is scheduled to start on Jan. 2.
