About a dozen row houses are planned for a spot west of Bozeman High School.
The Lofts on Beall are planned to include 11 row houses in two separate buildings at 1608 West Beall Street. The lot backs onto the shopping center on West Main Street and North 15th Avenue that includes the Hobby Lobby store.
The southeast corner of the vacant lot includes monitoring wells for the Bozeman Solvent site. Development can't happen on top of the wells.
City commissioners approved this week the project’s site plans and a conditional use to allow a solely residential development in a B-2, community business district zone.
Despite the commercial zoning, city commissioners agreed the parcel made sense for residential development, citing nearby homes and the lack of high car volume on the street.
City planner Lynn Hyde noted that the high school to the east of the property limits through-traffic on Beall Street that some commercial development would rely on.
“This really is a transitional area, we have commercial surrounding to the south and more of a residential area to the north,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said. “To add high density on this street in this particular location I think makes a lot of sense.”
According to the site application documents, the development is planned to have six two-bedroom townhouses and five three-bedroom townhouses.
Developer Michael Dundon said during the meeting that he is developing in Bozeman partially because his son attends Montana State University. He became familiar with the vacant lot and tried to think about why it had not been developed for so long.
“It’s because they were always looking at it commercially, but it's really not a viable commercial lot, so that's why I proposed the residential high density,” Dundon said after the meeting.
Dundon said that he expects they could start construction sometime in the spring.
The units are intended to be for sale, Dundon said, with a condo/homeowners association.
