City commissioners approved rezoning an entire city block in Bozeman’s northeast neighborhood to allow for mixed-use development.
The block is close to the railroad tracks and bordered by Tamarack Street, Front Street, Wallace Avenue and Aspen Street. It was zoned M-1, light manufacturing. Commissioners this week approved rezoning the 3.5 acre block to B-2M, community business district mixed zoning.
The change allows for increased residential uses on the block, which houses Starlite dance hall and is neighbors with the old railroad depot.
Tyler Steinway, an urban planner with Intrinsik Architecture representing the application, said during the commission meeting that the B-2M zoning matches the character of the neighborhood.
“I think the B-2M allows for these properties to consider possible redevelopment best,” Steinway said. “There’s flexibility to maintain the quirky, uniqueness of this neighborhood that I feel like a lot of residents enjoy.”
Bozeman Senior Planner Tom Rogers said during the meeting that development in the area has shifted from its original uses.
“Historically this has been sort of our light to heavy industrial area of the community, that has changed,” Rogers said.
The block contains five parcels with three different owners.
Steinway said the B-2M zoning will allow for a mix of residential uses and the “emergence of a commercial node.”
Commissioners asked questions about health risks due to the nearby railroad tracks and Idaho Pole Yard, which is partially listed as a Superfund site. Steinway said any health risks would be studied before redevelopment.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the zoning change. Commissioner Christopher Coburn voted against the motion.
Several commissioners noted some concern with the loss of land zoned for manufacturing.
“M-1 is definitely over time falling by the wayside and I think we’re seeing this northeast neighborhood really change and become something that it didn’t start off being,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said.
