City commissioners approved rezoning an entire city block in Bozeman’s northeast neighborhood to allow for mixed-use development.

The block is close to the railroad tracks and bordered by Tamarack Street, Front Street, Wallace Avenue and Aspen Street. It was zoned M-1, light manufacturing. Commissioners this week approved rezoning the 3.5 acre block to B-2M, community business district mixed zoning.

The change allows for increased residential uses on the block, which houses Starlite dance hall and is neighbors with the old railroad depot.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

