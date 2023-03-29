Bronken's Distributing, TIF Housing
A truck backs up to a loading dock at Bronken’s Distributing on Feb. 8.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Developers of a 3.2 acre site in northeast Bozeman are planning to move forward with a development plan after a rezoning request failed to get enough votes at the city commission this week.

Developers Outlaw Partners, who are also working on the addition to the Wild Crumb building in northeast Bozeman, requested a zoning change for the Bronken’s Distributing site on Peach Street from NEHMU, northeast historic mixed use, zoning to B-2M, community business-mixed, zoning.

Commissioners originally voted 3-2 to deny the zoning request in November, but in the months since approved a separate agreement to give developers up to $2.2 million in tax increment financing money to help fund the project, in exchange for infrastructure improvements and affordable housing units.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

