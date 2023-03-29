Developers of a 3.2 acre site in northeast Bozeman are planning to move forward with a development plan after a rezoning request failed to get enough votes at the city commission this week.
Developers Outlaw Partners, who are also working on the addition to the Wild Crumb building in northeast Bozeman, requested a zoning change for the Bronken’s Distributing site on Peach Street from NEHMU, northeast historic mixed use, zoning to B-2M, community business-mixed, zoning.
Commissioners originally voted 3-2 to deny the zoning request in November, but in the months since approved a separate agreement to give developers up to $2.2 million in tax increment financing money to help fund the project, in exchange for infrastructure improvements and affordable housing units.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said during Tuesday’s meeting that the infrastructure improvements needed, like street and sewer upgrades, are pricey and would be required of any developer coming into the site.
“That’s precisely why it made sense for us to provide TIF assistance to make those improvements, so the property could get redeveloped,” Mihelich said.
The development agreement related to the TIF funds also included a height restriction to 50 feet or four stories, whichever is less.
After they approved granting the TIF funds, city staff asked the commission to reconsider their vote on the zoning request, which they did during their meeting Tuesday. The four commissioners at the meeting split their vote 2-2, so it won’t be final until Mayor Cyndy Andrus — who was absent — votes on it at a future meeting.
However, because neighbors of the development submitted a formal protest to the rezoning, a supermajority vote would be needed to approve the rezoning, which would mean a 4-1 or 5-0 vote from all five commissioners.
“If (Mayor Andrus) votes no then it’s clearly denied, if she votes yes then it hasn’t met the threshold to override the protest,” City Attorney Greg Sullivan said Wednesday.
Sullivan said the development and TIF agreement are not tied to the rezoning vote and would still apply to future development plans Outlaw may bring forward on the site.
Outlaw Real Estate Partners Managing Partner Eric Ladd said Wednesday they are planning to pursue a planned development zone, or PDZ, process for the property.
The planned development zone process essentially involves establishing “custom zoning districts,” allowing developers to deviate from city development standards in exchange for providing public benefits.
Ladd and Outlaw Real Estate Partner Mike Magrans said during the meeting that the zoning change would be necessary to develop the property quickly as entirely residential. Ladd said they met with neighbors and have retooled their design to address their concerns and feel their development would serve the neighborhood.
“This site deserves to have a new purpose,” Ladd said.
