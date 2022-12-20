Let the news come to you

The owners of a former hotel in east Bozeman are requesting that the city rezone the property to facilitate mixed-use development.

The former Western Heritage Inn sits on about 1.5 acres at 1200 East Main Street. The property owners are requesting it be rezoned from B-2, community business district, to B-2M, community business district mixed. The addition of the “m” to change the zoning would allow for increased height allowance, reduced parking requirements and increased allowances for residential uses.

Buildings in the B-2M zone are permitted to be five stories, or 60 feet, and residential use is allowed on the ground floor without the requirement of a special permit.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

