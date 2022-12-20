The owners of a former hotel in east Bozeman are requesting that the city rezone the property to facilitate mixed-use development.
The former Western Heritage Inn sits on about 1.5 acres at 1200 East Main Street. The property owners are requesting it be rezoned from B-2, community business district, to B-2M, community business district mixed. The addition of the “m” to change the zoning would allow for increased height allowance, reduced parking requirements and increased allowances for residential uses.
Buildings in the B-2M zone are permitted to be five stories, or 60 feet, and residential use is allowed on the ground floor without the requirement of a special permit.
Tyler Steinway, an urban planner with Intrinsik Architecture who represented the project in front of the Community Development Board during a meeting this week, said the B-2M zoning is a “much more contemporary” zoning designation.
“We believe that this change will help support infill development, will remove some regulatory barriers to infill and will prioritize a mixed-use land use pattern,” Steinway said.
Community Development Board members supported the zone change and voted 6-0 to recommend its approval to the city commission. According to the staff report for the request, the matter is scheduled to go before the commission on Jan. 10.
The property is right on East Main Street and surrounded by other B-2 zoning, with R-1, the city’s least dense residential zoning, behind it. It is also near Lindley Park to the south and west.
Several board members said they had some concerns with the transition to the nearby residential areas.
Board member Brady Ernst said he feels the site needs to be developed to help “invigorate” the corridor of East Main Street, which is near an exit to Interstate 90 and leads drivers into the downtown area.
“It needs something fronting Main Street when you come into town from the east side,” Ernst said. “Currently it's like the worst introduction to Bozeman.”
