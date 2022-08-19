Developers are requesting that Block 104, the parcel of land between North Wallace Avenue, East Tamarack Street, Front Street and North Aspen Street, be rezoned for mixed use. Block 104 is pictured here on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Landowners are proposing to rezone an entire block in Bozeman’s eclectic northeast neighborhood from manufacturing to mixed-use zoning.
Bozeman city commissioners have the rezoning on their agenda for their Tuesday meeting. The block proposed to be rezoned is between East Tamarack Street, Front Street, North Wallace Avenue and East Aspen Street and is 3.554 acres.
There are five different parcels owned by three different landowners. The block includes the Starlite Bozeman dance hall.
Senior Planner Tom Rogers said during a Community Development Board meeting on Monday that the neighborhood has had a lot of development over its life and mentioned other rezoning requests under city review in the area.
“It has changed considerably over the last 50 years and continues to do so,” Rogers said.
The board voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the rezoning.
The parcel is close to the railroad tracks to the northeast. Other parcels to the north and west are also zoned M-1 for manufacturing use, but most of the rest of the neighborhood is zoned “north east historic mixed use.”
Community Business mixed use, or B-2M zoning, allows for commercial and residential uses.
Tyler Steinway, an architect with Intrinsik Architecture, represented the application in front of the Community Development Board on Monday.
Steinway said there “isn’t necessarily one specific vision” for the block between the different property owners and that things are still in the early planning stages.
“If the zoning is granted by the city commission it would tee these up for possible redevelopment, which is going to take extensive study and analysis,” Steinway said.
Rogers noted the site’s proximity to the railroad and the Idaho Pole Yard, which is still partially listed as a Superfund site, and said the question of whether housing would be appropriate for the site is still open.
“This historically has been used for kind of a heavy commercial to even heavy industrial use, it’s one of the few areas in the city that has direct access to the railroad tracks and that attracted a particular type of use,” Rogers said. “Increasing residential activity in the area, how that plays with Montana Rail Link safety on this site is yet to be determined.”
