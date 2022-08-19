Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Landowners are proposing to rezone an entire block in Bozeman’s eclectic northeast neighborhood from manufacturing to mixed-use zoning.

Bozeman city commissioners have the rezoning on their agenda for their Tuesday meeting. The block proposed to be rezoned is between East Tamarack Street, Front Street, North Wallace Avenue and East Aspen Street and is 3.554 acres.

There are five different parcels owned by three different landowners. The block includes the Starlite Bozeman dance hall.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.