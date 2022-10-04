Developers are proposing to rezone a block in northeast Bozeman for mixed-use development, following a pattern of development interest in the neighborhood.
The “Cloverleaf” zone map amendment is proposed to change the block bordered by East Cottonwood Street, Ida Avenue, East Peach Street and Plum Avenue from Northeast Historic Mixed Use zoning to community business district mixed zoning, or B-2M.
The block is owned by Bronken’s Distributing and is about 3.2 acres.
According to city documents, no development plans or “indication” of development plans were submitted with the rezoning application. Chris Naumann, a senior planner with Sanderson Stewart who was representing the application during a Community Development meeting on Monday, said that future development plans have not yet been determined.
“I think that B-2M provides a little more flexibility in determining the best mix for any redevelopment,” Naumann said.
The Community Development Board voted 5-3 to recommend the rezoning be approved. It is scheduled to come before the city commission in early November.
Bozeman Senior Planner Tom Rogers said during the meeting that there is a lot of development activity in the area. A block nearby and to the north of the property was rezoned to B-2M in August, and the Wildlands redevelopment project is under construction nearby.
Outlaw Partners, who are behind the Wildlands project in the building where Wild Crumb bakery and Fink’s Delicatessen are located, are also involved in the rezoning application.
The northeast historic mixed use zoning was created specifically for that neighborhood. Rogers noted the property is also in a neighborhood conservation overlay district, which would affect any site plan review.
“There are additional review criteria just to make sure that proposed buildings at least try to integrate into the neighborhood,” Rogers said.
City commissioner Jennifer Madgic, who sits on the Community Development Board, voted against recommending the rezoning.
“I do believe this is an area in transition, and I think we need to be cautious of how this transitions and its impact on existing residents,” Magic said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.