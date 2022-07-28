Nothing.
That’s the action many residents want the city of Bozeman to take on a stretch of green space on the western side of town.
But for decades, the city has planned to extend Fowler Avenue through a space that now features a walking path, trees and an irrigation ditch to connect the road from its current dead-end at West Babcock Street to where it picks back up at Oak Street.
Building Fowler out showed up in city plans as early as 1990, according to the city, and was identified in a 2017 transportation plan.
Now, the plans to extend the road are nearing the top of the city’s to-do list, and nearby residents are pushing back.
People packed a meeting of the Transportation Advisory Board Wednesday to urge the city to pump the brakes on the planned road extension.
Some said they were concerned it would decrease their property values. Others took issue with the loss of green space and potential for light, noise and fume pollution.
“This place is very sacred to me and I know many people who feel the same way,” a 10-year-old resident said. “Please do not build a road here.”
Despite the vast majority of public comments being against the project, board members voted 5-1 in support of a resolution to support staff’s recommendations for the project.
Several board members urged the city to take neighbors’ concerns into account during the design process.
“This represents a really important opportunity to be creative and to do something innovative that is forward thinking and visionary and not just the same old way we’ve built streets in the past,” Board Chair Kelly Pohl said.
City staff is recommending the road extension be two lanes in either direction, with a median or turn lane in the middle, Transportation Director Nick Ross said during Wednesday’s meeting.
Staff is also proposing a roundabout at the intersection at Durston Road and a traffic light at the West Babcock Street intersection.
Ross said they are also proposing a shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians on at least one side of the street, and for the design to preserve as many of the trees in the area as possible.
“The three lane section is not a highway, it’s not intrusive, it’s a street we have all around town already,” Ross said, referencing streets like South 8th Avenue.
The city is just wrapping up the pre-design phase for the project. After that, the project is slated to be discussed at a city commission meeting next week.
The city then plans to get into the detailed design phase, Ross said.
That will last through much of next year, Ross said, with 2024 being the earliest construction could start.
Ross touted the public engagement process the city has undertaken for the project, which includes public meetings, surveys and a walk-through of the site.
The city followed resident input in proposing a smaller street, versus a five-lane road, and in having a roundabout at Durston and a light at Babcock.
Ross said a preliminary environmental assessment found that there were no critical habitats in the green space and that the irrigation ditch was “low quality” because of the “significant urbanization that has happened around it.”
Ross also emphasized that the goal of extending Fowler was to increase street connectivity in west Bozeman.
“Inaction with Fowler will continue to decrease local street safety, will continue to over burden adjacent collector and arterial (roads), will continue to lengthen response times and will continue to increase vehicle miles traveled as drivers have to divert out of their shortest path,” Ross said.
One resident who spoke during public comment shared that Ross’ presentation convinced him to support the project, but the rest of the more than 30 or so people who spoke were still opposed to the proposal.
Caitlin Quisenberry spoke during public comment at the meeting. On Thursday, Quisenberry said she is frustrated that it feels like the city isn’t “listening to our heartbreak of losing that piece of greenery when there’s so few pieces of wild left.”
Quisenberry also questioned why the city allowed homes to be developed so close to the corridor if plans to extend the road have been in its plans for so many years.
“It’s great to have broad strokes as a plan to move forward as a community but you have to react to the realities, and the realities are, it’s getting hotter and we need these pockets to protect us,” Quisenberry said.
