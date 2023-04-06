Let the news come to you

Developers are proposing to zone 20 acres of county land into the city of Bozeman for dense residential development.

The proposed project is for a parcel on the east side of Fowler Lane, a few hundred feet south of the intersection with Stucky Road. Developers are proposing it be annexed into the city of Bozeman and zoned R-4, residential high density zoning.

The parcel is on the edge of Bozeman, but near a considerable number of development projects that are in the city’s review process or in the development pipeline. Tyler Steinway, who represented the project for Intrinsik Architecture to the Community Development Board this week, said they requested R-4 because it would allow for a variety of housing types on smaller lot sizes.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

