Developers are proposing to zone 20 acres of county land into the city of Bozeman for dense residential development.
The proposed project is for a parcel on the east side of Fowler Lane, a few hundred feet south of the intersection with Stucky Road. Developers are proposing it be annexed into the city of Bozeman and zoned R-4, residential high density zoning.
The parcel is on the edge of Bozeman, but near a considerable number of development projects that are in the city’s review process or in the development pipeline. Tyler Steinway, who represented the project for Intrinsik Architecture to the Community Development Board this week, said they requested R-4 because it would allow for a variety of housing types on smaller lot sizes.
He said commercial uses were not considered when they were looking into development plans.
Matt Hausauer, who is part of the ownership group, said they envision the property will be entirely residential, though he noted it is close to emerging commercial areas on the southside of town.
Community Development Board members voted 5-2 against recommending the Bozeman City Commission approve the zoning designation, with several board members citing concerns with the lack of commercial buildings that would be allowed in the R-4 zoning and concerns that the designation would be too dense for the edge of town.
“I’m not opposed to annexing this property, I am opposed to annexing it as an R-4 and at this density level,” board member Chris Egnatz said. “I think we need to blend the edges, and this is one of those properties where we have the opportunity to do that.”
Several neighbors to the site spoke at the meeting and brought up traffic safety issues they think future development could bring to the intersection of Fowler and Stucky.
Board chair Henry Happel, who voted in favor of recommending the zoning, acknowledged concerns about sprawl as the city expands outward, but said he prefers development to happen at city densities.
“Although farmland gets chewed up with these annexations I think a lot of people feel that the amount of farmland that gets chewed up is a lot less than somehow trying to restrict the expansion of the city.”
