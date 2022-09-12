Hyalite water
The Carpenter family assembles on kayaks and a standup paddle board near Middle Creek Dam on the Hyalite Reservoir on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

As summer in Bozeman screeches towards a smoky end, Bozeman’s water resources are holding steady.

The city has detected some lower stream flows, Water Conservation Program Manager Jessica Ahlstrom said Monday, but levels at Hyalite Reservoir are above average for this time of year.

The city tracks stream flows on the east and west forks of Hyalite Creek, Ahlstrom said, which have been lower than average.

