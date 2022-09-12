As summer in Bozeman screeches towards a smoky end, Bozeman’s water resources are holding steady.
The city has detected some lower stream flows, Water Conservation Program Manager Jessica Ahlstrom said Monday, but levels at Hyalite Reservoir are above average for this time of year.
The city tracks stream flows on the east and west forks of Hyalite Creek, Ahlstrom said, which have been lower than average.
“Because the reservoir is above average, we’re not too concerned with that,” Ahlstrom said.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor map from Sept. 8, part of Gallatin County including Bozeman is in a state of “moderate drought,” while most of the southern part of the county is in the less severe “abnormally dry” category.
The monitor starts at abnormally dry, then scales up to moderate, severe, extreme and finally exceptional drought.
The city’s drought tool — which combines data like stream flows, snow pack and reservoir levels to show overall water conditions — was 0.81 on Monday. A score over 1 on the tool could trigger the city to declare a drought under its action plan.
Ahlstrom said it has been ticking up in recent weeks, but at a slow pace largely due to the reservoir levels. She said she expects reservoir levels to stay adequate into the fall since irrigation demands typically decrease at this time of year.
“We generally see people basically stop watering by early October,” Ahlstrom said.
She recommends people reduce their lawn watering to one day a week starting mid-September to prepare lawns to go dormant.
The city enacted watering restrictions this year that limit residents to watering three days a week and prohibit lawn watering between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The restrictions, which are permanent moving forward, are slightly less severe than those the city put in place last summer during the “Stage Two” drought declaration, which limited watering to two days of the week.
Ahlstrom said Bozeman has used a similar amount of water this summer as it did last year when looking at usage from June 16 — when the permanent watering restrictions this year took effect — to Sept. 11.
The city declared a stage two drought in mid-July last summer.
Ahlstrom said she estimates that for the same time span this summer, water usage has gone down by 25 gallons per person per day when compared to the average usage for the same time span from 2017 to 2020.
“I think it’s a testament partially to the watering restrictions, but also to the community using water more efficiently over the last couple years,” Ahlstrom said.
