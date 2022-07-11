Bozeman’s Swim Center is understaffed and overstretched, a third-party report commissioned by the city this year found.
A consultant from Colorado-based firm BallardKing & Associates visited the Swim Center this spring — before the city closed
- the building due to structural deficiencies — to review how the facility was operating. According to city spokesperson Dani Hess, the review was initiated after the city heard concerns related to limited hours and space at city pools and wanted an outside review.
The Swim Center was built in the 1970s and is the only indoor 50 meter pool in Montana. It is also the only indoor pool of any length that is publicly accessible in Bozeman.
Unrelated to the review of the facility’s operations, separate consultants were in the facility during the spring to prepare for planned renovations and repairs to its HVAC system. While there, they found deficiencies in the roof that eventually led the city to close the facility in May.
The closure has been met with frustration from local swim teams and athletes who use the pool. Some have alleged the city has long ignored the needs of local swimmers and have pushed the city to quickly address the facility’s repairs.
The city announced Monday that initial engineering reports indicate the roof’s truss system is sound enough to be repaired. A full report is expected by the end of the month.
The city released the report on the facility’s operations — which focused mostly on pool safety and staffing operations — last week.
It found that the pool was operated safely, but that persistent understaffing forced staff to take on “reactionary” management, which in turn led to pool users to view the facility as mismanaged.
“The result is that the environment on the pool deck while the swim teams are on deck is challenged, if not toxic,” the report states.
The report also includes input from people who use the pool, and states that most were aware of the staffing shortages and that the pool’s capacity is not enough to keep up with demand. It indicates some user groups feel management is inadequate and some feel they are fine.
It states that some users felt the city is not urgently trying to address the staffing shortage and that there is a lack of transparency from management in lane allocation and other operations.
Megan Belasco, board president of the Bozeman Barracudas Swim Team, said she thinks there is a long history of issues — which may not even have to do with current users or staff — paired with a perceived lack of transparency.
“It definitely fuels a lot of tension,” Belasco said, noting that they are grateful to the facility’s staff.
The report suggests the aquatics director and assistant director be present at the pool more often during times when user groups are using it to help repair what it details is a “strained” relationship between the two.
Hess said in an email that that was an “important finding,” and that pool management is spending more time on hand at the outdoor Bogert Pool during busy hours.
“I think that will help a lot going forward,” Belasco said.
The report also included input from staff, stating some said the relationship between them and users was “hostile,” and that “almost all” the staff didn’t feel they were supported by city administration.
In addition to staffing issues the high and increasing number of user groups put stress on the facility.
“If the staffing shortage is solved and the relationships with outside user groups are repaired, the reality is that the Swim Center does not have the lap lane availability to accommodate all requests from outside user groups and public access,” the report states.
The report recommends the city not have a hard cap on the number of part-time lifeguards it can hire, and to get more aggressive in its tactics to hire guards, including looking into partnering with groups like Montana State University to find candidates and even opening it up to older swimmers who might be interested in part-time work.
The city earlier this year increased wages for some employees including lifeguards, from $15 to $21 an hour.
The report also recommends the city prioritize user groups, which “may mean that some groups get more pool time, and other groups get less pool time.” It suggests the city prioritize teams who have the highest number of Bozeman residents.
Hess said the city recognizes that there is not enough facility capacity or staff to keep up with the demand.
“To address staffing shortages and high demand, we’ve significantly increased wages, provided more opportunities for part time employment, expanded hours at Bogert Pool (all daylight hours M-F 5:30am-8:30pm), and are working to bring additional capacity to open on the weekends,” in addition to prioritizing repair planning for the Swim Center, Hess said in an email.