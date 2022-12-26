Let the news come to you

Developers of a plot of land in south Bozeman are planning over 160 rental units in the next phase of their development.

This phase of the South University District is planned to include 162 units, including townhomes, east of South 19th Avenue and north of Stucky Road. Developer Ray Brown said they are planning for it to be entirely rental units, with the aim to attract older students or employees of Montana State University.

“We do think that there’s potential to capture students as tenants but it’s more of a mature offering,” Brown said. “So targeting graduate students, faculty, staff, professors and early life stages of family formation as opposed to it being a purely student housing project.”


Nora Shelly

