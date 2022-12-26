Developers of a plot of land in south Bozeman are planning over 160 rental units in the next phase of their development.
This phase of the South University District is planned to include 162 units, including townhomes, east of South 19th Avenue and north of Stucky Road. Developer Ray Brown said they are planning for it to be entirely rental units, with the aim to attract older students or employees of Montana State University.
“We do think that there’s potential to capture students as tenants but it’s more of a mature offering,” Brown said. “So targeting graduate students, faculty, staff, professors and early life stages of family formation as opposed to it being a purely student housing project.”
The project design was reviewed by the Community Development Board on its consent agenda and received a 5-0 vote of approval. A final site plan decision is under the jurisdiction of the city’s community development director.
City planner Danielle Garber said the developers are still working through remaining code corrections and will be put up for public notice once those are resolved.
The development sits on about 8 acres and is zoned residential emphasis-mixed use, which requires 70% of the land be used for residential uses.
According to the project’s application documents, developers are proposing 80 rowhouse homes in 16 buildings, five motor-court style rowhouse buildings with eight units each and a 42-unit apartment building.
Brown said part of the intention behind the development is to build larger footprint, for-rent homes.
“There just wasn’t any inventory of for-rent housing, which is very popular in Bozeman, that had a larger floor plan,” Brown said. “Most of it was kind of traditional, what we would call stacked flats or apartments (with) smaller floor plans.”
Still, there is a market for smaller apartments, which is why the plans still include the 42-unit apartment building. Brown said they are also planning to build some amenities and community spaces into that building.
Brown said if everything goes as planned with the site plan review, they will begin construction early next year.
