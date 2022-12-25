Let the news come to you

Those looking for an apartment in Bozeman in the last few weeks might have had a slightly easier time than they would have a few months ago.

That is according to data from Sterling CRE Advisors, a commercial real estate firm with an office in Bozeman. Analysts at Sterling CRE put together data for rental vacancies for the fourth quarter of 2022, which showed a vacancy rate of 4%, meaning that percentage of rental units in Bozeman were vacant or unoccupied during the last stretch of the year.

According to the city of Bozeman’s housing assessment from 2019, the “rule of thumb” is that vacancy rates 10% or higher are high, rates 3% or lower are very low and a vacancy rate of about 6% or lower is a sign that more units are needed in the market.


Nora Shelly

