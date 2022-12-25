Those looking for an apartment in Bozeman in the last few weeks might have had a slightly easier time than they would have a few months ago.
That is according to data from Sterling CRE Advisors, a commercial real estate firm with an office in Bozeman. Analysts at Sterling CRE put together data for rental vacancies for the fourth quarter of 2022, which showed a vacancy rate of 4%, meaning that percentage of rental units in Bozeman were vacant or unoccupied during the last stretch of the year.
According to the city of Bozeman’s housing assessment from 2019, the “rule of thumb” is that vacancy rates 10% or higher are high, rates 3% or lower are very low and a vacancy rate of about 6% or lower is a sign that more units are needed in the market.
“It’s probably not unexpected we’re getting this, this is probably a little bit healthier situation,” said Ryan Springer, a broker in Sterling CRE’s Bozeman office.
The vacancy rate is even more notable coming in the fourth quarter, when rates are often at their lowest, which Sterling CRE attributes to the fact that most students are settled in their living situations for the year, and less people are likely to want to move during the winter months.
The 4% rate is double the vacancy rate of 2.01% at the end of 2021, and more than double the rates earlier this year, which were 1.51% in the first quarter and 1.32% in the second quarter. The rate in the third quarter was 2.77%.
From the last quarter of 2020 through 20201, the city’s vacancy rates hovered below, or just above 2%.
Sterling CRE Research Director Sara Townsley said in a press release that researchers also found renters were being offered incentives, like a 50% discount on first month’s rent. Townsley said it has been years since researchers have found incentives being offered in Bozeman.
“Such incentives indicate a newly competitive rental market in Bozeman,” Townsley said.
The press release noted there are about 1,300 more apartments under construction in Bozeman right now. Price increases have slowed, according to the firm, with an increase of 2.89% from last year, compared to an increase of 17.87% in Missoula for the same time period.
Still, affordable rentals are not plentiful. According to a rudimentary look at available listings on Zillow on Friday, the cheapest one-bedroom apartment available was going for $975 per month. One three-bedroom home was going for as much as $6,200 per month.
There are still some unknowns in the market, Springer said, including how the rising interest rates for home buyers will affect things. He noted some people who were looking to get out of their rentals and into home ownership have been slowed down by the rising rates.
Realtors this year have reported a slowdown in the housing market, and Gallatin Association of Realtors Board President Joanna Harper said in a press release with the November market data that they saw fewer homes sold and more days on the market in recent months.
In November, single-family homes sold spent a median of 55 days on the market, and condos/townhomes 47 days.
