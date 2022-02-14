The developers aren’t sure what will go there yet, but a prominent lot that once hosted a popular food truck is on track to be redeveloped.
Developers of the “Carroll on Main” project are in the early planning stages for the 325,000-square-foot parking lot off of Main Street, north of the intersection with Babcock Street and South 23rd Avenue.
The project manager said they don’t yet know what they will try to develop on the property, noting it could be retail buildings or apartments.
‘We certainly like the location and see that there's a lot of opportunities there, but we don't know what we're doing yet,” Will Peete, with The Carroll Companies, said Monday.
Peete, who is based in Bozeman, said the North Carolina company has owned the property since August.
Previous businesses on the lot included the El Rodeo food truck, which announced on its Facebook page that it moved to a spot on North 7th Avenue in November.
Carroll Companies largely does work in the southeast, Peete said, but has recently turned its eye to Bozeman.
“Several of the parties that dictate the decisions of the company have started visiting Big Sky and Bozeman a lot and saw the market was booming and wanted to help with some of the services and housing constraints that the area is experiencing,” Peete said.
In a Triad Business article referencing the company’s purchase of land in town, Carroll Companies CEO Roy Carroll compared Bozeman to other markets he has developed in.
“It’s like Austin was years ago,” Carroll said about Bozeman.
The developers are applying to rezone the property from B-2, community business district zoning, to B-2M zoning, community business district mixed zoning.
Both zoning types allow for multi-household residential buildings as a secondary use.
The B-2M zoning district allows for non-residential or mixed-use buildings to be five stories or 60 feet high, whichever is less, though any five-story buildings close to a property line are required to have the top floor stepped back.
Residential buildings in B-2M zoning districts are limited to a height of four stories or 50 feet.
The rezoning will come before the Community Development Board in early March, senior planner Tom Rogers said, and to the city commission a month later.
Peete said they are trying to get a better feel of what the city might want to see on that property as they start site planning. They don't have a confirmed timeline for submitting a site plan or for starting a redevelopment project, Peete said.
“We feel like it's going to take a while, so we’re really not trying to be in a rush,” Peete said.