A 12-acre parcel in north Bozeman just behind the Kenyon Noble facility on West Oak Street is in the early stages of the redevelopment process.
The developer behind the “Lumberyard” project said he is planning to put both commercial and residential buildings on the site, with the goal of doing both workforce and market-rate housing.
“Housing continues to be a pressure point in the Bozeman community,” Developer Rob Lateiner with Virga Capital said. “We’re currently working with two local architects to create a development that can provide additional housing stock to assist in alleviating the squeeze.”
Lateiner said it is too early to lay out a timeline for the proposed development since they are still working on the design.
Lateiner submitted a proposal to rezone the land from B-2 zoning, community business district, to B-2M, which is community businesses mixed zoning.
The B-2M zoning designation is intended for mixed-use developments that “accommodate substantial growth and enhance the character of the city,” according to city code.
Non-residential or mixed-use buildings in B-2M districts can be as tall as five stories or 60 feet, whichever is less, with a required step back on the top floor for some buildings.
Solely residential buildings are limited to a height of four stories or 50 feet, whichever is less, according to the code.
The Community Development board is scheduled to take up the rezoning request on March 7. The matter is scheduled for the March 22 City Commission agenda.
The parcel is right next to another large project, the Bozeman East Mixed-use development, which is directly behind the shopping center containing the Smith’s grocery store. That development proposed two residential buildings and two mixed-use buildings with 305 units.
Lateiner noted the area has good access to public transportation, commercial centers and trails.
“It really has the opportunity to become a fun, vibrant walkable kind of district,” Lateiner said.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.