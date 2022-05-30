A traveling exhibit about America’s response to the Holocaust will be at Bozeman Public Library until the end of June.
The exhibit includes several large, museum-style panels that touch on both the big picture and small details of how the United States dealt with the Holocaust, diving into what influenced the country’s lackluster response to the genocide and specific stories of Americans who tried to help.
The project is through the American Library Association and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, which has a handful of copies of the exhibit that travel from library to library.
Corey Sloan, the head of adult programming and outreach for the library, said the exhibit illustrates an area of WWII and Holocaust history that is often overlooked in American education.
“Most information that Americans receive about the war is about the war itself and about the Holocaust, it’s not about America’s kind of backseat role that they took for years,” Sloan said. “There’s tons and tons of literature and information out there about World War II and about the Holocaust, but I think that the American response, especially today, is really important to recognize.”
One of the panels includes a graphic showing polls from before the war started showing how most Americans disapproved of the Nazi Party, but that most also didn’t think more Jewish people should be allowed to immigrate into the country.
“I think there’s a lot of parallels to today,” Sloan said. “This is really recent history.”
Other panels include information about specific ways Americans tried to help, including the story of one woman whose family, sponsored her Jewish-Austrian pen pal’s family to immigrate to the U.S.
There are four towering panels, each with its own theme, as well as interactive kiosks and an introduction panel with a video exhibit. Sloan said it is intended for people as young as middle-schoolers. Several school groups have already come through the exhibit since it was set up on May 22.
The exhibit’s showing in Bozeman is more than two-years delayed. Staff was preparing to set up the exhibit in March 2020 when it became clear the COVID-19 pandemic was going to force the library to close.
It was then scheduled to come to Bozeman next year, but the library had to change course due to planned construction.
“For all the pivots and changes we’ve had to do I’m really happy it turned out like it did,” Sloan said.
Sloan said they set it up so it could be seen from the first floor of the library.
It is the first exhibit of this size the library has done, said Carmen Clark, the library’s head of technical services and collection development.
Clark noted that the library isn’t just a place to get books or for quiet study.
“The library is free, it’s not like a museum where you have to pay an entry fee to get in so it’s available to anybody,” Clark said. “That’s why we’re a good fit for this.”
The library is also holding several public events associated with the exhibit, including a workshop for educators to learn how to teach the Holocaust to their students. More information on the events can be found at bozemanlibrary.org/aath.