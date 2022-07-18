This time last year, Bozeman had already declared a stage two drought, put in place watering restrictions and was getting ready to institute a burn ban and gritting its teeth to see how the city’s water resources would hold up through the rest of the summer.
It’s quite a different story this year. Conditions were looking bad during spring, city water conservation specialist Jessica Ahlstrom said.
“We really carried the drought from last year through most of this winter so things were looking pretty grim in April,” Ahlstrom said.
Bozeman city commissioners were even scheduled to vote to declare a drought in early May, but the agenda item was pulled as conditions quickly changed.
But late-season snow and rainy weather has benefitted the area.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Gallatin County does not have drought conditions. A portion of the top of the county and a small portion of the bottom are listed as abnormally dry.
Things can change quickly when it comes to drought, Ahlstrom said, but the city’s drought tool, which takes into account things like stream flow, snowpack and levels of Hyalite reservoir, is measuring at 0.05, a low number on the scale.
“Pretty much as good as it could be,” Ahlstrom said, noting city staff were going to keep a close eye on it. “I think if this spring taught us anything it’s that drought conditions really can change so quickly.”
One thing that is the same as last year is watering restrictions.
In May, city commissioners approved permanent watering limitations similar to the restrictions in place last summer under the stage two drought declaration.
Properties are limited to lawn watering just three days of the week based on odd and even addresses and prohibits watering during most daytime hours. More information can be found at www.bozeman.net/departments/utilities/water-conservation/permanent-watering-restrictions.
The restrictions went into effect on June 16.
Ahlstrom said it is too early to tell yet whether the permanent restrictions are having an impact on water usage citywide.
About 30 to 40 reports of people violating the restrictions have come in so far, though Ahlstom said city staff have talked to the people in questions and been able to resolve the issues. There is an anonymous reporting form on the city’s website.
The city hasn’t taken any official enforcement action against anybody yet.
“I do think that having a pretty wet June is helpful,” Ahlstrom said. “That precipitation that we got in June really helped set lawns up for success this year.”