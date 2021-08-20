Rainfall helpful, but Bozeman remains in drought stage By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Aug 20, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A sprinkler shoots water in this Chronicle file photo. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Recent rainfall is positive, but Bozeman officials say the city is holding steady at a stage two drought for now.The city's drought tool, which takes into account factors like reservoir levels and stream flows, has fluctuated a bit recently but is generally showing the city remains at a stage two drought level, Water Conservation Program Manager Jessica Ahlstrom said.Bozeman city commissioners declared a stage two drought in July, and Gallatin County, along with much of the western United States, is experiencing extreme or exceptional drought. Rainfall this week has been good from a demand perspective, as the homeowners might not feel the need to water their lawns or gardens when the sky is doing that for them, Ahlstrom said. But it’s more important to watch long-term trends, she said.Rainfall may cause creek levels to rise, but that might only be temporary before they drop again.“The rain is great, but a day or two of rain doesn’t necessarily remove the needle on drought in any big way,” Ahlstrom said. “We’re holding steady at stage two for now.”Between 1 and 2 inches of rain came to Gallatin County over the past 72 hours, National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Coulston said Friday.“It’s not unheard of to get this much rain at this time of year, but I think just taking into context the recent hot and dry weather, it’s fairly significant,” Coulston said. The rain also fell at a light to moderate rate, which Coulston said is favorable to a heavy rainfall which could overwhelm sewer systems or cause flooding in low-lying areas. The light to moderate rate of the rain allows it to soak into the ground where it falls rather than running off.Temperatures are expected to remain lower than normal for most of next week, which Coulston said means the rain will stay in the ground longer rather than evaporating. A warmer, drier weather pattern is expected to develop after next week.But it’s hard to say when the city may move out of drought conditions, Ahlstrom said. She noted drought conditions could continue through the winter and into next year.The city’s drought stages lay out restrictions on outdoor water use. Under a stage two drought, property owners are prohibited from watering outside at all between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and restricted to watering their lawns only two days of the week.There are also water surcharges ranging from 10% to 47% under the drought declaration, depending on customer class and usageWater demand has dropped 22% since the drought was declared on July 13, compared to usage in July before that date, Ahlstrom said.Levels at Hyalite Reservoir have been improving over the past few weeks. It's hard to pin down exactly why, but the improving levels could be attributed to reduced water demand, cooler temperatures and more rainfall, Ahlstrom said."A lot of the city's summer water supply comes from the reservoir, so if we're using less of that, that keeps more water in the reservoir day after day," Ahlstrom said. Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. 