Twelve years after a gas line explosion ripped through part of downtown Bozeman, the final damaged building reopened Monday.
The building, once home to the Rocky Mountain Toy Company and Starky’s deli, remained standing for a bit after the explosion, said Ellie Staley, executive director of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership, but was eventually torn down.
The lot sat vacant until Casey Durham, with the Okay Cool Group, bought it a few years ago. The Okay Cool Group owns El Camino, Copper and other bars and restaurants in the area.
“Being born and raised in Bozeman ... it’s exciting to put Bozeman’s downtown back together,” Durham said.
The first floor of the building is the Main Street Market, which includes a coffee shop and small boutique shops. A restaurant is set to open soon on an upper floor, and the basement is slated to host two karaoke rooms and an Asian street food restaurant.
The building also includes office spaces.
On Monday, a handful of customers sat drinking coffee and working at tables, while shop owners put the finishing touches on their stores.
For the vendors, the market is an opportunity to get a space downtown without having to lease a full-sized space. Kelley Krekelberg, who owns Catch Boutique in west Bozeman, is opening a clothing shop called Bonnie and Clyde in the market.
“This is just such a rare find here in Bozeman,” Krekelberg said.
There are a handful of vendors in the space, including a second location for the gift shop Paper and Grace.
Other vendors include clothing boutiques and an ice cream shop.
Ashley Gjermo, general manager of the Main Street Market, said they wanted to open a gathering place that was also a one-stop shop.
“Bozeman has a lot of character and I think that something we wanted to keep, but bringing that urban feel and opening it up to anyone who wants or needs it,” Gjermo said.
The space also includes a convenience-store-style offering of goods, and the back part of the coffee shop will open up for alcohol sales, said Charlotte Durham, the market’s developer.
The goal was for the building to offer something to everyone.
“I wanted it to be a space where children and people of all ages can have something here,” Durham said. “We wanted to make it so there was a landing spot for the downtown.”
Staley said the market is an exciting concept.
“It offers so many amenities and services within one roof,” Staley said. “Everything from the day-to-day needs or meeting needs, but also to have access to ice cream shopping, new wave retail … it’s just a wonderfully diverse group.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.