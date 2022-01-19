Even the shell of a public restroom is exciting for Bozeman Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn.
“This is so exciting to see us get this far,” Winn said, standing in an unfinished bathroom in the under construction Bozeman Public Safety Center Wednesday morning. “It’s starting to look real.”
Standing prominently on North Rouse Avenue between Tamarack and Oak streets, the 95,000-square-foot, $36.4 million building will house the city’s police department, courts, a fire station and victim services offices.
Crews are busy working on the building’s interior, putting in internal walls, wiring, insulation and more.
When construction began in summer 2020, city officials estimated the facility would be completed by April of this year. Winn said Wednesday that the project is being delayed due to supply chain issues, mostly with getting in glass that will make up some of the building’s exterior.
The city’s contractors are predicting the project will be done by the first or second week of June, Winn said.
Glass shipments should be coming in by the end of the month, Winn said, and will continue to come in through the end of the work.
Supply chain issues have hijacked construction project timelines across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bozeman contractors have not been immune to those issues, but Winn said they were able to get in much of their materials before the supply chain delays took root. The project has only had slight struggles with staffing, Winn said, avoiding the worst of the workplace shortages that have hit in Bozeman in recent months.
“It’s a very challenging time for construction in Bozeman, like the most challenging time, but we have remained on budget and fortunately we’re just two months delayed because of the supply chain issues,” Winn said.
Though covered up now, the main public entrance will be surrounded by windows. There will be a front desk and security for anyone headed to the police department or to the second floor, where court facilities will be.
Both the fire and police departments will be on the first floor.
The fire department facility is designed for five bays, with new dormitory space and equipment rooms. Fire Station 1, now farther south on Rouse near Main Street, will be relocated to the facility.
The expansive first floor space for the police department will house administrative offices for the department, interview rooms, equipment space, evidence storage and a sally port, where officers will be able to transfer people in custody.
One of the main differences between the department’s current facility and the new one, Winn said, is space. The department will have much more room for its evidence storage, including a room specifically for processing vehicles that are evidence.
There is also room for the department to grow, Winn said, with modular furniture in the open office section that will be able to be reconfigured as their needs change.
Another key difference from the current Law and Justice Center is that the facility is being built to withstand larger seismic events and still operate, Winn said, with backup heat and generators.
“When you have an emergency in your community, you want your emergency services to continue to operate,” Winn said.
Officers will also park their cars in a secured parking lot, underneath canopies that will save them the hassle of scraping snow off their cars, just one of a few functional improvements Winn pointed to, another being the expanded space for evidence storage.
Another is an elevator connecting the sally port with an elevator that will take people in custody from the ground floor, up to the third floor, then back down another elevator to a secure area on the second floor, between two courtrooms.
“So the conflicts that we have in the current space is somebody in custody can walk past a jury member, they can walk past a victim, they can walk past a judge all in the same hallways,” Winn said. “You have that separation that’s really important and missing in the current facility.”
Besides the secure room for people in custody, the second floor will have three courtrooms, though only two will be finished for immediate use, Winn said.
A training room, a locker room for the police department and offices for the city’s attorneys and victim services will also be on the floor, along with the court clerk’s office.
Winn said the courtrooms will be soundproofed, and offer rooms for attorneys to meet with their clients.
“A trial is a big deal and we wanted to provide … an environment to respect that process,” Winn said.
Winn said the city is working on a moving plan to transfer all the departments to the new facility when it is complete.
“We’re not finished yet, we can see the end now,” Winn said. “Even … with all of the challenges of construction in Bozeman with this construction environment, this has gone off really well.”