A proposed development at a busy intersection in west Bozeman is open for public comment.
The Six Range Condominiums are proposed for 8.6 acres at the southwest corner of the intersection of South Ferguson Avenue and West Babcock Street. The development is proposed to have eight buildings, including some commercial space and 183 total condo units.
The buildings are proposed to be between 26 and 43 feet in height.
The public comment period is open until Aug. 1, after which the interim community development director has 10 days to issue a decision.
Though the development doesn’t meet the threshold for city commission review, it does require review from the Design Review Board, one of the roles of the Community Development Board.
During a meeting on Monday about the development, most community development board members supported the project, though with caveats for the developer to work out a better way to screen the parking lot from neighboring residences to the south.
Current plans show a landscaping-based screen with a mix of plants. Some neighbors who spoke during public comment said they were concerned that the screen wouldn’t be adequate to keep the shine of car lights from their windows, particularly during winter months when some of the plants won’t have any leaves.
Developer Matt Paine said during the meeting that they had originally proposed to neighbors to build a berm, but later heard some didn’t support that so they dropped those plans. Paine said Tuesday he is open to reviewing plans for the screen.
All the units are proposed to be for sale. Paine said their goal is to sell them to Bozeman residents rather than real estate investors and said they designed them with efficiency in mind to keep costs lower.
Pre-sales of units are intended to start in September, Paine said Tuesday, as is construction if the city approves the site plans. The construction timeline is estimated to be 16 months for the first buildings to be complete.
Paine said he can empathize with some concerns from neighbors.
“Tall residential buildings in west side neighborhoods are new for most people to look at and are therefore are emotionally difficult to reconcile,” Paine said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.