A proposed development at a busy intersection in west Bozeman is open for public comment.

The Six Range Condominiums are proposed for 8.6 acres at the southwest corner of the intersection of South Ferguson Avenue and West Babcock Street. The development is proposed to have eight buildings, including some commercial space and 183 total condo units.

The buildings are proposed to be between 26 and 43 feet in height.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

