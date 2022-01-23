On the upper floors of the old Deaconess Hospital building at 15 West Lamme St., patches of hexagonal tile are some of the only indications that the now-vacant and crumbling building housed Bozeman’s only hospital for decades.
Though from the outside of the four-story, 22,000 square foot brick building fronted with grand columns that still features a sign reading “Deaconess Hospital” looks sturdy, the inside gives a different impression.
Debris covers much of the floor and the stairways, and rebar pokes through concrete on columns on the upper two floors.
In one corner of the fourth floor, opaque glass tiles let light into what was once an operating theater. Many of the other windows are either boarded up with plywood, or broken through. Wires and old ducts hang from the ceiling, and on the fourth floor, colorful graffiti abounds.
The bottom two floors of the building are in better shape. Until recently they were part of the Mountain View Care Center, which also included a two-story addition attached to the east of the old hospital.
The former Mountain View building is being demolished as part of a massive development proposed on four blocks in that area of Bozeman. The North Central development, put forward by HomeBase Partners and developer Andy Holloran, is proposed to include several large residential and mixed-use buildings.
As part of the development plans, HomeBase is proposing to demolish the old Deaconess Hospital, which has set off concerns from some residents who feel the building, designed by famed Bozeman architect Fred Willson, should be preserved.
The demolition permit is on hold with the city, and a decision won’t be issued until an appeal filed against the entire North Central development master site plan is resolved.
That issue is scheduled to come before the city commission in early March.
In the meantime, though, historic preservation advocates are concerned the building’s long history in Bozeman may soon be coming to an end.
“I’m not advocating keeping the whole of the building as is, if you don’t use a building it ends up falling down, and the only way to preserve a building … is to keep using a building,” said Scott Carpenter, a local architectural historian who has studied the Deaconess building. “My concern is that they are kind of moving too fast without considering the potential value of what is left.”
———
It was as early as the mid-1950s that officials with Bozeman Deaconess started considering what the area’s growth would mean for their facility.
It wasn’t until 1986 that the hospital relocated to Highland Boulevard. Since then, the upper floors had been largely neglected, according to Holloran, while the lower two floors became part of the Mountain View Care Center.
When they began planning for the development, Holloran said they were planning to repurpose the old hospital building into homes or office space. After bringing in architects and engineers, though, Holloran said they came to the conclusion that bringing the building up to current codes would be too big of a hurdle.
“Our consultants and design team have looked at it thoroughly and really have determined that after decades of neglect, it’s just an unsafe structure and it’s not even close to being economical to preserve it and repurpose it,” Holloran said.
HomeBase commissioned a report from an engineering firm that found that “the heavy nature of the building and the deterioration of the upper-level concrete makes it susceptible to failure or severe damage” in a seismic event.
The report details a number of significant upgrades and repairs that would have to be made, including bracing the exterior walls and repairs to damaged structural concrete elements.
Bozeman Chief Building Official Ben Abbey deemed in a letter from Oct. 6, 2021 that the building meets the criteria of an “unsafe structure,” according to the international building code.
Abbey wrote that the structural integrity of the building’s concrete supporting columns and beams “constitutes a danger to the public health and safety because in the event of a seismic event, the entire building could collapse killing people in nearby residential buildings and causing immense damage to the property.”
Holloran said they’ve determined “it’s not even close to being economical” to preserve the building as is.
“I suppose anything is possible, right, but given the structural condition of the building it just doesn’t make any sense at all economically or time wise to convert it to another use,” Holloran said.
The demolition application is pending the appeal of the entire North Central Master plan, and also waiting on revisions from HomeBase, according to interim Community Development Director Anna Bentley.
The director would make the final decision on the permit.
———
Even though few members of the public have been able to enter the building for decades, the building still holds a lot of significance for Bozeman residents.
For Craig Lee, who lives on North Tracy Avenue near the building, the old hospital is still part of the community fabric.
It’s where he was born, and, Lee notes, where many born-and-raised Bozemanites above a certain age came into this world. Though Lee takes issue with the building’s proposed demolition, as a neighbor to the North Central development, he is concerned that the character of the area is being lost.
“They should absolutely not destroy the hospital but I think they should absolutely reconsider … what is actually happening in Bozeman’s core,” Lee said. “They are allowing this enormous development, sort of like a stake in the heart of north Bozeman to be built out in this space that has historically been surrounded by one, one-and-half story homes.”
The proposed North Central development is on the 4 acres bordered by West Villard and West Lamme streets, and North Grand and North Tracy avenues.
Though several residential-focused buildings within those blocks are already under construction or approved, the entire development is not yet fully planned out.
Holloran told the Chronicle in November that they have plans to bring office space and a hotel to the remaining portions of the development, but will reassess if the market changes.
He said Friday they weren’t surprised by the appeal filed to the development and are looking “forward to letting the appeal run its course.”
———
Carpenter, the local architectural historian, and others said the building has some inherent significance because of its architect, Fred Willson, who designed many iconic structures in town.
Though designed by Willson and of local historic significance, the building is not on the National Register of Historic Places. As the demolition is being considered, a city effort to register more of Willson’s buildings on the historic register is underway.
Sarah Rosenberg, who works in planning and historic preservation for the city, submitted a grant to the Montana History Foundation this month to help fund a multiple property submission to the register Willson’s designs.
Though some of Willson’s buildings in town are on the register, there hasn’t been an effort before to recognize the impact of the buildings he designed altogether, Rosenberg said.
“The gap is that although there are buildings on the national register as part of the historic district that were designed and built by Fred Willson, they are more recognized for their craftsmanship, not necessarily based on Fred Willson specifically,” Rosenberg said.
The city should hear about the grant in April, Rosenberg said, but would likely consider other ways to pursue the project.
Holloran said they respect residents' concerns about the building's history.
“This is not a decision that we take lightly,” Holloran said about the demolition, agreeing that the building is an important part of Bozeman’s history.
He said they intend to try to salvage some materials, like brick and the building’s cornices, window sills or an internal railing.
“I would term it more of a deconstruction than a demolition,” Holloran said.
Rosenberg suggested much of the same in a memo.
But Carpenter said this approach doesn’t always work out.
Parts of a building that might seem significant at the time, Carpenter said, may be seen as trash years later. The context of these building features is as important as the features themselves, Carpenter said.
“Just saving those parts and recycling it isn’t really much,” Carpenter said. “Most preservationists are not asking to keep every single brick, every single nail, every single feature of all of that building … if they can just realize that there is inherent value in that historic building and then dive into it a little bit deeper to say okay, what is important and what if we could save it, should we save and how then could we do it.”