The average Bozeman homeowner would see a slight uptick on their tax bills under the city’s proposed budget for the next year.
Though the proposed $153.7 million budget includes a reduction in general property taxes, it recommends an increase in the assessments for streets, trees and parks and stormwater services. For someone who owns a home with a taxable value of $364,000 — the city’s median — the increase will total $42.99 annually.
“This is a frugal budget, it’s a conservative budget,” City Manager Jeff Mihelich said during a city commission meeting this week. “We are not asking for a lot.”
The commission plans to review the budget in greater detail at meetings in the coming weeks. A resolution for final adoption of the budget is scheduled for late June. The budget would go into effect when fiscal year 2022 begins on July 1.
The draft budget proposes $153.7 million in spending and anticipates $152.8 million in revenue.
Kristin Donald, the city’s finance director, said the almost $1 million difference between is due to the proposed spending of money already in the city’s general fund.
“This happens to us quite a bit, where we have the revenues as a little bit lower than our expenditures because we do leave some money on the table from the year before, and we choose to use that to balance the budget,” Donald said.
For that homeowner, property tax levied will decline by $24.30 for fiscal year 2021-2022. But the city’s special assessments for streets, arterial streets and tree services are all increasing slightly.
The special assessment for parks and trails is increasing by about one-third, which Mihelich said is due to deferred projects from last year’s budget. The total increase in costs for the owner of a median-priced home is $60.32 for these assessments.
Water and sewer services are staying level for residential users, and stormwater services are increasing by 9%, for an increase of just under $7 for the typical homeowner.
Coupled with the reduction in property taxes, the total cost increase for the typical homeowner is $42.99. The total city property tax and assessments bill is proposed to cost the typical homeowner $2,587.96, a 1.69% increase.
The Montana Department of Revenue is doing reappraisals of the market and taxable values of properties in the city this year. City spokesperson Melody Mileur said the city will get the values to set its mill levy and mill value in August.
Property values are estimated in the budget in the meantime.
Mihelich said the city is in a relatively good position despite the pandemic, while some other cities reliant on sales tax revenues are in more dire straits.
The budget was also impacted by allocations granted to Bozeman through federal COVID-19 relief, including the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act. Bozeman allocated much of its funding from the CARES Act already and is set to receive $12 million in two payments through the American Rescue Plan Act in the coming months.
American Rescue Plan funds can only be used in specific ways, including replacing revenue loss, premium pay for essential workers, assistance for small businesses or industries hard hit by the pandemic and for investment in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, Mihelich said.
“The American Rescue plan, the CARES Act funding is helping us balance out our budget,” Mihelich said. “These are one time dollars. These are going to go away.”
Mihelich noted those funds cannot be used for affordable housing projects.
The budget was also impacted by unfunded mandates that came out of the Legislative session, including one that requires the city to bump a current part-time municipal judge to a full-time elected judge, which Mihelich said will bring with it increased costs for staffing.
The budget calls for staffing increases, including several new positions for the Bozeman Public Safety Center, set to open in 2022, and in the public works department.
It also includes wage increases and an increase in employer contribution to health care plans. Mihelich said city staff are trying to keep up with rising living costs.
“The cost of living in the city of Bozeman is getting away from us,” Mihelich said. “Everybody’s experiencing it. “
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.