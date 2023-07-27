Let the news come to you

A proposed project to expand Kagy Boulevard near Montana State University’s campus in Bozeman is moving forward.

The city’s Transportation Board discussed the project during a meeting on Wednesday, and voted to approve a resolution recommending the scope of work to the commission. The project is proposed to fix current issues, and prepare for future traffic increases, on the road between South 19th and Willson avenues.

The scope of work in the resolution includes having two travel lanes in either direction, left turn lanes at some points, roundabouts at South 11th and South 7th avenues, a 10-foot wide shared-use path on both sides of the corridor and pedestrian tunnels at South 11th and South 7th avenues.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

