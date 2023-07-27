Traffic moves along Kagy Boulevard on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The City of Bozeman’s Transportation Board is recommending a series of improvement projects to the street between Willson Avenue and 19th Avenue to the city commission, including creating two lanes of travel in each direction.
Traffic moves along Kagy Boulevard on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The City of Bozeman’s Transportation Board is recommending a series of improvement projects to the street between Willson Avenue and 19th Avenue to the city commission, including creating two lanes of travel in each direction.
Traffic moves along Kagy Boulevard on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The City of Bozeman’s Transportation Board is recommending a series of improvement projects to the street between Willson Avenue and 19th Avenue to the city commission, including creating two lanes of travel in each direction.
Traffic moves along Kagy Boulevard on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The City of Bozeman’s Transportation Board is recommending a series of improvement projects to the street between Willson Avenue and 19th Avenue to the city commission, including creating two lanes of travel in each direction.
Traffic moves along Kagy Boulevard on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The City of Bozeman’s Transportation Board is recommending a series of improvement projects to the street between Willson Avenue and 19th Avenue to the city commission, including creating two lanes of travel in each direction.
Traffic moves along Kagy Boulevard on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The City of Bozeman’s Transportation Board is recommending a series of improvement projects to the street between Willson Avenue and 19th Avenue to the city commission, including creating two lanes of travel in each direction.
A proposed project to expand Kagy Boulevard near Montana State University’s campus in Bozeman is moving forward.
The city’s Transportation Board discussed the project during a meeting on Wednesday, and voted to approve a resolution recommending the scope of work to the commission. The project is proposed to fix current issues, and prepare for future traffic increases, on the road between South 19th and Willson avenues.
The scope of work in the resolution includes having two travel lanes in either direction, left turn lanes at some points, roundabouts at South 11th and South 7th avenues, a 10-foot wide shared-use path on both sides of the corridor and pedestrian tunnels at South 11th and South 7th avenues.
Additional work would include full pavement reconstruction, work on the curb and gutter infrastructure, lighting and signal modifications at Willson and 19th. The city is targeting 2027 for construction.
Nicholas Ross, the city’s director of transportation and engineering, said during the meeting that after the City Commission discusses the project at their Aug. 15 meeting, it would move into the design phase.
The city has discussed the project since 2015 and have gone through several different public engagement processes, including one earlier this year.
Ross said the project’s estimated costs have escalated greatly due to construction cost rises in southwest Montana to $32 million — almost $7 million more than they currently have budgeted between federal transportation funds and city money. They are working to apply for more federal money to cover the difference, Ross said.
Documents for Wednesday’s board meeting state that the project “remains subject to right-sizing if funding is not secured.”
Ross said during his presentation that the city is projecting there could be almost 10,000 additional housing units in south Bozeman and that in 2043, the area could account for over a third of the city’s population.
The city is anticipating a drastic increase in the number of cars, pedestrians and bicyclists who use the corridor, Ross said.
“The conditions we’re planning for are substantially different than what we see today,” Ross said.
Board members were supportive of the scope of work.
“I personally feel like this is a chance to design a really sort of model roadway that maybe learns from some of the errors of the past,” board member Paul Reichert said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.