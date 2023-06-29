Many property values in Gallatin County are increasing by a large margin this year as the state sends out appraisal notices that take into account the pandemic-fueled real estate market rush.
The Department of Revenue is notifying property owners of their new appraised values as part of their two-year cycle. According to the state, the median residential property value in Gallatin County is now $646,400 under the 2023 numbers, a 59% increase over the last numbers from the 2021 appraisal cycle.
Kory Hofland, a division administrator for the department’s property assessment division, said they do their appraisals based on two-years of market value data ending on Jan. 1, 2022.
“We’re always two years behind,” Hofland said. “We did see some fairly large increases last cycle, but this cycle is using the sales that occurred through the COVID phenomenon.”
Real estate prices in Gallatin County skyrocketed during COVID-19. According to the Gallatin Association of Realtors, the median sales price of a single-family home in Gallatin County in January of 2020 was $450,000. It was $564,900 a year later and had risen all the way to $812,750 in January of 2022.
Commercial property values also increased in Gallatin County. The median commercial property was worth $747,192, according to the Department of Revenue, a 57% increase.
Property owners can appeal their appraisals through the Department of Revenue within 30 days of the date on the notice. Hofland said it is too early to tell how many appeals they will have to manage.
Though taxable values are spiking this year, it does not mean that property taxes are going up by the same margin.
“We get a lot of people getting really worried when they get their assessments,” Gallatin County Chief Financial Officer Justine Swanson said this week. “Let’s say they see a 20% increase, their mind automatically goes to … ‘Then my taxes are going up by 20%.’ And that’s not true, that’s not how it works.”
State law limits local governments like Gallatin County or the city of Bozeman to capturing half the rate of inflation.
When property values increase, it increases the value of a mill.
But thanks to the limitation on how much local governments can increase their revenues, as mill values increase, the number of mills a government can tax decreases.
“The big picture is that the city is limited in the amount of revenue we can collect,” said Melissa Hodnett, the city of Bozeman’s finance director. “The only time you should see your own property tax bill increase significantly is if for some reason … you did a new addition, so your assessed value went up much higher than the average.”
Swanson explained that if voters have approved a levy that sets a number of mills to go to a certain use — like the county’s rest home levy — that could mean property owners’ obligations for that specific levy would increase at the rate their property values increased.
The city and county will receive a final valuation of properties from the state in August, after they approve their budgets, which will then allow them to set the final mill levies.
The city’s budget proposal, which is scheduled for a final vote on July 11, includes a decrease in the general property tax of 4.2% but increases in other charges like water and sewer service that the city anticipates will total out to a 2.8% increase overall for the median household.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.