Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Many property values in Gallatin County are increasing by a large margin this year as the state sends out appraisal notices that take into account the pandemic-fueled real estate market rush.

The Department of Revenue is notifying property owners of their new appraised values as part of their two-year cycle. According to the state, the median residential property value in Gallatin County is now $646,400 under the 2023 numbers, a 59% increase over the last numbers from the 2021 appraisal cycle.

Kory Hofland, a division administrator for the department’s property assessment division, said they do their appraisals based on two-years of market value data ending on Jan. 1, 2022.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters
Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.