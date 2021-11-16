Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A Bozeman developer is in the early stages of crafting a development proposal for a 1-acre parcel near the Museum of the Rockies.

The piece of land at 2303 South Third Ave. is south of the museum property, near Overbrook Drive and Westridge Drive.

Julien Morice, with Ironwood Inc., said he has been one of the property owners for about six months.

No firm development plans have been submitted to the city, but senior planner Tom Rogers said during a Planning Board meeting Monday that the city did review an informal application.

While looking that over, Rogers said city staff noticed that the land was incorrectly labeled in the city’s future land use map, which lays out what sort of use the city would like to see land become if it redevelops.

The parcel was incorrectly labeled as “public institutions,” which is used to classify land owned by a public entity like Montana State University.

The problem is that the parcel isn’t owned by MSU or any other public institution. It is privately owned and contains one home that is over 100 years old.

The Planning Board — at its last ever meeting before it is regrouped into a superboard under the city’s board consolidation process — voted unanimously to approve a growth policy amendment changing the future land use designation of the land to urban neighborhood, which encompasses a number of different zoning districts.

The city commission plans take up the matter at its Dec. 7 meeting.

The property has not been annexed into the city. Though the city is only reviewing the growth policy amendment to correct the error in the map, the developers have also submitted an application to annex the property and zone it to R-3, residential medium-density.

Rogers said city staff is still reviewing that application and it has not been put on the calendar for public review.

Morice said developers are planning for a residential development on the property. An early concept plan submitted to the city shows plans for 11 units in multi-family buildings.

According to the city’s zoning, the R-3 district allows for the development of one- to five-unit residential buildings and should “provide a variety of housing types.”

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.