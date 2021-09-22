Potential development near Story Mill park draws early pushback By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Sep 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A proposal to annex 24 acres at the intersection of Story Mill Road and Bridger Drive into the city for development is drawing pushback from neighbors.The Canyon Gate annexation request submitted in August is for property with one home on it at the northeast corner of the intersection. Part of the land is farmed for hay, developer Andy Holloran with HomeBase Partners said Monday.HomeBase Partners bought the land earlier this year and has not submitted site plans yet, Holloran said. Holloran said the plan is for the development to be largely residential, with an opportunity for some commercial use. The annexation and zoning application is under initial review by city staff.Developers are requesting the land have four different zoning designations on the parcel, Community Development Manager Chris Saunders said.B-2M zoning is proposed on the western property boundary with Story Mill Road, which allows for commercial uses to serve both the immediate area and “broader trade area,” according to the city’s code, and encourages multifamily residential use.A swath of medium-density, single to five-unit residential zoning, or R-3, is proposed to front along adjacent residential properties, Saunders said.Residential, high-density mixed use zoning, or R-5, is proposed for the center of the parcel, Saunders said. The last portion adjacent to Bridger Drive is proposed to be residential-mixed use, which allows for housing and commercial uses.Though the annexation proposal was submitted last month and hasn’t been scheduled for review in front of any advisory boards or the city commission yet, it has already received criticism from neighbors.Several people spoke during public comment at Tuesday’s city commission meeting, though the item was not on the agenda. One man argued a development there would put stress on roads in the area and not bring any benefit to the city.Others expressed concern about the proposed density in the zoning designations as it compares to their neighborhood, which is largely single-family homes or low-density townhouses.Dozens of written public comments have also been submitted to the city on the matter.Holloran said he is aware of the neighbor’s concerns but said it is “premature” to talk about density since developers have not done site planning yet.“The neighborhood to the north and east is a beautiful neighborhood made up of single family homes and duplexes and such — so I have heard that they’re concerned. But we're focused on what the city's goals are, what the market wants," Holloran said. "Obviously we have a housing shortage throughout all of Bozeman and Gallatin Valley and we would expect a nice, diverse mix of housing on the property."

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Contact the Chronicle

Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. 