Potential development near Rose Park in the pipeline By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Sep 23, 2021 Another development near Rose Park is in its early planning stages.City commissioners approved a zoning amendment for a lot at the southeast corner of North 27th Avenue and Tschache Lane earlier this month that will allow for slightly denser development on the almost 3.5-acre vacant parcel.Though site plans for the development have not yet been submitted to the city, a representative for the project said the intention is to build condos to be sold at "entry level" prices. Jason Zalac, a partner on the project, said Thursday that they don’t have specific price points in mind, but the plan at this point is to build smaller, two- or three-bedroom condos.Ethan Cote, a civil engineer with C&H Engineering and Surveying, said during the meeting that the lower price points are intended to give “the future residents an opportunity to own a home in Bozeman rather than rent.”Zalac said they are in the beginning stages of developing site plans for the project. The development would join a few other multi-family units in the area, including the Tschache and Silver Creek apartments and other multi-household developments.In response to questions from commissioners about whether a variety of housing types would be possible, City Planner Tom Rogers noted during the meeting that the size of the parcel would pose challenges to building.Commissioners unanimously approved rezoning the property from R-4 zoning, which is residential high-density use, to R-5 zoning, which is residential mixed-use high density. Cote said during the meeting that the change allows developers to have slightly denser development and more flexibility with the site.Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said during the meeting that having smaller, neighborhood-level retail services may be helpful to the area."We have so much to the east on North 19th, it's a commercial strip that if you look to the west there is just kind of a sea of residential, so to be able to mix in some neighborhood scale commercial would be perfect, in an ideal world," Magic said. Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. 