Road repairs will close a portion of South 19th Avenue and the intersection of Love Lane and Durston Road next week.

The Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department announced South 19th Avenue between Cougar Drive and Fowler Lane will close for bridge and asphalt repairs from 6 a.m. on Monday, April 19, through the end of the day Friday.

The intersection of Love Lane and Durston Road will close starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday to Thursday at 4 p.m., also for asphalt repair.

Drivers should use alternate routes.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

